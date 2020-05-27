Suicide Squad: James Gunn Supports Release of David Ayer's Cut

✖

Now that Warner Brothers has confirmed it will release Zack Snyder's Justice League at some point in 2021, fans of what was once called the DC Extended Universe have switched their focus over on another movie in the cinematic universe. Shortly after the Snyder Cut news first surfaced, fans instantly gravitated toward David Ayer and his cut of Suicide Squad, another flick mired by poor critical reception. Ayer had previously made it well known the version of the flick that hit theaters was a product far from what he intended to make. Now, James Gunn – the filmmaker who has since taken the franchise over from Ayer – has publicly supported the "#ReleasetheAyerCut" movement, should Warner Brothers consider it.

In response to a fan question about the director's cut, Gunn says he'd "be okay with whatever @DavidAyerMovies & Warners wanted to release with that no problem."

@JamesGunn would you be against a release of David Ayer’s cut of Suicide Squad? Do you think it’d undermine your movie or help gain interest in it or have no effect either way? — Louis Ville (@CardVillen) May 26, 2020

After the "Snyder Cut" was confirmed for release, Ayer not only revealed his cut of Suicide Squad exists but said in a tweet that it'd be relatively easy to assemble and finish. "My cut would be easy to complete," the director tweeted. "It would be incredibly cathartic for me. It's exhausting getting your ass kicked for a film that got the Edward Scissorhands treatment. The film I made has never been seen."

This is a good question. My cut would be easy to complete. It would be incredibly cathartic for me. It’s exhausting getting your ass kicked for a film that got the Edward Scissorhands treatment. The film I made has never been seen. https://t.co/FkeHAlNoV0 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 25, 2020

The tweets of the past week are much different than what Ayer claimed around the movie's release in 2017 when he suggested the theatrical was the version of the film he intended to put out.

"This cut of the movie is my cut. There's no sort of parallel universe version of the movie, the released movie is my cut," Ayer said in 2017. "And that's one of the toughest things about writing, shooting, and directing a film, is you end up with these orphans and you f---ing love them and you think they'd be amazing scenes and do these amazing things but the film is a dictatorship, not a democracy, and just because something's cool and charismatic doesn't mean it gets to survive in the final cut. The flow of the movie is the highest master."

Suicide Squad is now available wherever movies are sold while Gunn's The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.

