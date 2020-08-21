Suicide Squad and The Boys Star Karen Fukuhara Thought the "Ayer Cut" Was Real

✖

As the "Snyder Cut" movement surrounding Justice League gained steam, movie fans began encouraging studios to release more rumored and unseen versions of films, with the campaigns to release David Ayer's original vision of Suicide Squad gaining so much traction that star Karen Fukuhara started thinking its release was actually on the way. With her character Katana reportedly having much more of a presence in the original script, understandably Fukuhara was excited by the notion that an alternate cut was being released, only to be disappointed that she had merely seen expertly crafted fan art and posters imagining what such a release would look like.

“I’ve also seen that circulate around and I even posted one of the fan posters for it,” Fukuhara shared with RadioTimes. “It looked really legit, I thought it was real for a second and I went on Google to make sure that it wasn’t out yet!”

She added, "I always support more Katana because I love her, but I personally have never seen the Ayer Cut before at all, so I don’t know what it would have been like. Obviously, the original script was a little bit different."

Despite Ayer himself being vocal about wanting to release his original version of the film, there are distinct differences between the situation surrounding Zack Snyder's Justice League and Suicide Squad.

Snyder's original plans for Justice League were to make it a two-part adventure, only for those ambitions to be pared down ahead of production. Before production on the film was completed, Snyder left the project due to a family tragedy, resulting in Joss Whedon coming in to finish the production, as well as helm reshoots.

When it comes to Suicide Squad, Ayer was involved throughout the project's entire production. However, it was originally slated to mirror the grittier tone of some of his earlier films, such as End of Watch and Fury, only for Guardians of the Galaxy and Deadpool to become major successes, resulting in a reported studio interest to make his film more lighthearted. Echoing this point was the fact that Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice landed in theaters months ahead of Suicide Squad and was a critical disaster, with many criticisms focusing on the film's dour tone.

“It’s hard to say because we all worked so hard on the movie and we had such a fun time filming it," Fukuhara admitted. "Maybe it should be left untouched, but at the same time I’m intrigued. So, I don’t know, it’s both sides of the coin I guess.”

Stay tuned for details on the DC Extended Universe.

What do you think of the actress' remarks? Let us know in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.