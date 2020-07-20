Suicide Squad: Release The Ayer Cut Is Trending On Twitter
Suicide Squad fans are once again demanding that Warner Bros. 'Release the Ayer Cut.' In fact, the call for director David Ayer's original cut of Suicide Squad has become so loud on social media that it is once again a trending topic (at the time of writing this). A lot of what propels the rallying cry for Suicide Squad's Ayer Cut is Zack Snyder's Justice League, which is finally getting its own release on HBO Max next year, with Warner Bros. putting $30 million+ into finishing the film. Ayer has already argued that his "Ayer Cut" would take far less effort and money to finish and release.
Check out what DC fans are now saying, as they come together on social media in support of Suicide Squad: The Ayer Cut!
We Trending
56K and counting #ReleaseTheAyerCut #OpSKWAD @ATT @hbomax pic.twitter.com/YEVJ0e5x9K— Amateur Watcher #TPZ (@OhioDavee) July 20, 2020
These DC Fans are not playing around anymore. They got Zack Snyder's Justice League, and now they want this!
The Real Villain Alliance
David Ayer just revealed an official script page of Joker working with Enchantress in his cut of SUICIDE SQUAD! #ReleaseTheAyerCut pic.twitter.com/fhS4G8hFnP— Walt (@UberKryptonian) July 20, 2020
This Joker/Enchantress alliance would've made SO much more sense....
You Shoot All This?
@DavidAyerMovies did you shoot all of this??#ReleaseTheAyerCut pic.twitter.com/XBSyuhgBOm— Anirudh Chakravarty (@AnirudhChakrav5) July 20, 2020
Good question. We don't know what in "The Ayer Cut" will be different. Some things may have been footage edited for the Suicide Squad theatrical version, other stuff may have been edited on the page before shooting ever began.
"This Is Gonna Be A Lot Of Fun"
“I can’t wait, this is gonna be a lot of fun” #ReleaseTheAyerCut #OpSKWAD @hbomax @ATT pic.twitter.com/5FMRekecWs— -/George\- (@kryptonscodex) July 20, 2020
Jared Leto's Joker may have been controversial, but fans also want to see more of him! Just one more fun thing The Ayer Cut offers!
More Katana!
#ReleaseTheAyerCut I wanna see more Katana pic.twitter.com/BQ2ABM8uG0— Kevin SH (@Kevin_SH_) July 20, 2020
One of the biggest changes to the Ayer Cut we've heard about is an expanded role for Katana, (Karen Fukuhara), who was one of the more mysterious (and ultimately forgotten about) characters in the theatrical cut.
"The World Changed..."
The world changed when @wbpictures messed with this movie now it's time for @hbomax to change it again by #ReleaseTheAyerCut #OpSKWAD https://t.co/9s81YPSzuR— Cesar Puello (@realces1100) July 20, 2020
Everyday it becomes more apparent that Batman v Superman, Suicide Squad, and Justice League were all made by WB executives that had little respect for creative vision. Time to rectify that mistake.
The Real Harley Origin Story
We want to see the progression of Harleen falling for Joker in Arkham #OpSKWAD #ReleaseTheAyerCut@ATT @hbomax pic.twitter.com/hv2pGkz19D— Anna (@RulersOfGotham) July 20, 2020
For the love of god, show us something more than those schizo-trippy flashbacks!
Promise of the 1st Trailer
That first trailer was awesome! To know that this movie exists and we haven't seen it yet is just fuel for us to push for David Ayer's vision 💪#releasetheayercut #OpSKWAD @ATT @hbomax https://t.co/IsgLPxNGw9— Mirals (@Mirals5) July 20, 2020
DC fans have never forgotten that first Suicide Squad teaser trailer at Comic-Con 2016, and they still want that movie!
