Suicide Squad: Release The Ayer Cut Is Trending On Twitter

By Kofi Outlaw

Suicide Squad fans are once again demanding that Warner Bros. 'Release the Ayer Cut.' In fact, the call for director David Ayer's original cut of Suicide Squad has become so loud on social media that it is once again a trending topic (at the time of writing this). A lot of what propels the rallying cry for Suicide Squad's Ayer Cut is Zack Snyder's Justice League, which is finally getting its own release on HBO Max next year, with Warner Bros. putting $30 million+ into finishing the film. Ayer has already argued that his "Ayer Cut" would take far less effort and money to finish and release.

Check out what DC fans are now saying, as they come together on social media in support of Suicide Squad: The Ayer Cut!

We Trending

These DC Fans are not playing around anymore. They got Zack Snyder's Justice League, and now they want this!

The Real Villain Alliance

This Joker/Enchantress alliance would've made SO much more sense.... 

You Shoot All This?

Good question. We don't know what in "The Ayer Cut" will be different. Some things may have been footage edited for the Suicide Squad theatrical version, other stuff may have been edited on the page before shooting ever began. 

"This Is Gonna Be A Lot Of Fun"

Jared Leto's Joker may have been controversial, but fans also want to see more of him! Just one more fun thing The Ayer Cut offers! 

More Katana!

One of the biggest changes to the Ayer Cut we've heard about is an expanded role for Katana, (Karen Fukuhara), who was one of the more mysterious (and ultimately forgotten about) characters in the theatrical cut. 

"The World Changed..."

Everyday it becomes more apparent that Batman v Superman, Suicide Squad, and Justice League were all made by WB executives that had little respect for creative vision. Time to rectify that mistake. 

The Real Harley Origin Story

For the love of god, show us something more than those schizo-trippy flashbacks! 

Promise of the 1st Trailer

DC fans have never forgotten that first Suicide Squad teaser trailer at Comic-Con 2016, and they still want that movie! 

