Suicide Squad Director Confirms Joker Scene Shot That Viewers Were Not Allowed to See

Soon after Suicide Squad was released in theaters back in 2016, it was made clear that the version of the film that director David Ayer attempted to put together wasn't the one that was played on the big screen. The final cut was a bit of a mess, as was reflected by the reactions from critics and fans everywhere. In the years since its release, Ayer has hinted at a much different edit of Suicide Squad, one that was already shot and in the can. Now that Justice League fans have gotten their wish and the Snyder Cut is actually happening, Ayer has been talking much more about his cut of Suicide Squad, revealing new Joker material that people are begging to see.

On Monday, a fan posted an image of the original Suicide Squad script on Twitter and tagged Ayer, asking if what was on the page was actually filmed. The scene involved Joker seemingly teaming up with Enchantress at the end of the film. Ayer confirmed that the scene was totally shot and edited, but eventually removed from the film for reasons that were out of his control.

"Yes I did. Shot and edited," Ayer responded. "Of course you were not permitted to see it my friend."

Yes I did. Shot and edited. Of course you were not permitted to see it my friend🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/PGSpz29T2Y — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) July 20, 2020

In this version of the climax, when the Squad is facing off against Enchantress, Joker shows up out of the shadows and tries to threaten them into allowing Enchantress whatever she wants. Some in the team think it's another illusion, but the script doesn't make that clear either way.

One of the cornerstones of Ayer's cut of Suicide Squad is a lot more time with Jared Leto's iteration of the Joker. Most of the scenes he shot were removed from the final cut of the movie, leaving him in just a couple of sequences throughout.

There's no telling at this point if the Ayer Cut will actually come to fruition at HBO Max. The Snyder Cut had a lot more momentum behind it, and the issue of Snyder being replaced by Joss Whedon for the reshot version of the film. On the other hand, Ayer has claimed on more than one occasion that his take on Suicide Squad would hardly require any money, since it was all already completed before his content was edited out.

