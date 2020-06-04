Suicide Squad Director Shares Post On How Jared Leto's Joker Is Comic Book Accurate

✖

Suicide Squad director David Ayer is getting to enjoy some long-awaited validation right now. First, Warner Bros. committing to make Zack Snyder's Justice League has reignited the conversation over whether or not Ayer's original cut of Suicide Squad should be released (and it just might!); now, one fan has put together a composite photo that seeks to shatter the idea that Jared Leto's Joker was somehow a disgrace to the character's DC Comics legacy. As you will see below, @HogueraGotham made a nice collage of different comic book versions of Joker that influenced Leto's Suicide Squad performance - allowing Ayer to get a good laugh in at those who questioned his knowledge of the source material:

Amazing. Tracks exactly with how I built the looks - “Not comic book accurate” 🤣🤣🤣 I cant. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/6WAGSXpTzT — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) June 4, 2020

At this point, most people are pretty dug into their opinion of Suicide Squad and won't budge, one way or another. However, even though there are plenty of people who didn't like the film - and especially how Jared Leto played Joker - you have to give credit where credit is due. Ayer wasn't shy about sharing his many DC Comics inspirations during production on Suicide Squad. He shared teaser images on social media of actual comic books, as well as plenty of visual odes to the source material in promo teaser images - many of them featuring Jared Leto's Joker. So to say that the filmmaker "ruined" Joker or disrespect his comic legacy, well, you're mostly complaining about a few tattoos and silver teeth, at this point.

Ayer also recently reaffirmed his view that Jared Leto's Joker was "robbed" of his proper due in Suicide Squad:

Jared was pretty mistreated during this. No one has seen his performance. It was ripped out of the movie. https://t.co/gSOeyJjtyd — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) June 2, 2020

At the same time, Ayer has also admitted that there isn't a secret cut of Suicide Squad featuring more of Leto's Joker floating around somewhere. Even if "The Ayer Cut" of the film is released, it will still largely contain the same Joker storyline misfires that fans originally had a problem with.

Still, a lot of DC movie fans are routing for Suicide Squad The Ayer Cut to happen, we'll keep you updated about it.

