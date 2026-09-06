36 Years of Godzilla Figures Come Together in One Lot With a Kaiju Surprise

It’s a great time to be a Godzilla fan. The Legendary movie series brought the King of Monsters and the gang together for a cinematic universe, with Godzilla x Kong: Supernova coming next year, and it looks like Takashi Yamazaki is going to outdo Godzilla Minus One with Minus Zero. While we have a slate of monstrous movies to look forward to, it also means we’re going to be getting a lot of toys and merch. There have been several takes on the monster over the years, with some depicting him as a friend and others as a foe. But, that’s bound to happen, as he’s been around since 1954. That also means that he has received tons of vintage toys over the years.

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For instance this 16-piece collection, spanning between 1986 and 2022, that’s currently up for auction at Heritage Auctions. Not only does it include a bunch of sealed and loose Godzilla figures, but also a few other iconic kaiju that he has fought or befriended over the years. The biggest ones in the collection, in both size and popularity, are the two 2022 SK Japan Deformed Collection BIG2 variants, one of which is his regular form, while the other depicts him charged up for his nuclear breath. These are worth anywhere between $50 to $75 depending on their condition, which already makes this collection a monstrous deal, since the starting bid is just $50 with buyer’s premium. The oldest figure in the collection is the 1986 Dor Mei Godzilla, which many collectors have dubbed “Fraudzilla”, since it’s an unofficial knockoff. However, that has made it even more coveted. Weird, right?

This Vintage Action Figure Collection Is A Godzilla Fan’s Dream

The strangest looking one of the lot is the big figure with its hands up. While you may think it looks odd, it’s actually a Godzilla figure-shaped piggybank; or a Goddybank, if you will. Who knows? Perhaps you may find some spare change in that one. Moving on to the mid-size figures we have Godzilla, Mechagodzilla, Burning Godzilla, and Shin Godzilla from Bandai’s Pack of Destruction era. These are some of the monster’s most memorable avatars, making the collection even sweeter. Speaking of sweet, there’s also the complete six-piece Bandai America Chibi SD, featuring Godzilla ’93, Mechagodzilla ’93, Mothra ’92, King Ghidorah ’91, Gigan ’72, and Destoroyah ’95. Lastly, the collection includes two unopened mystery bags, which you’ll only see the inside of if you win the lot.

There’s no doubt that the Godzilla fandom has increased over the last few years, due to both Western and Japanese versions getting new movies. If that’s not all, he has also been getting crossover comics with DC heroes, and Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered is the only major video game that has dared to release in the same month as GTA 6. I wonder how Rockstar will compete with that. With this boom in the Godzilla fandom, there has also been a new wave of appreciation for the vintage movies and action figures, and if you’re a new fan like myself, or have loved the King of Monsters for decades, this collection is one hell of a deal.