Suicide Squad Fans Announce #ReleaseTheAyerCut Day on July 20th

After millions of fans got involved in the campaign to release Zack Snyder's version of Justice League, the fandom behind David Ayer's Suicide Squad is hoping for a similar result. In fact, the organizers behind the movement have organized one of the group's biggest events yet — a coordinated effort on Twitter to get the group on the radar of the decision-makers at WarnerMedia. On July 20th, the group is asking people to use the #ReleaseTheAyerCut hashtag on the micro-blogging service, in hopes of turning it into a worldwide trend.

"This is not a drill," the group tweeted Saturday afternoon. "This is not a joke. This is not a rumor. We must Squad up & make it count." Earlier in the week, the same account pointed out the fact an official HBO Max Twitter account had started to follow it, even further fueling speculation of a possible Suicide Squad Ayer Cut.

This is not a drill. This is not a joke. This is not a rumor. We must Squad up & make it count. #ReleaseTheAyerCut pic.twitter.com/uGHd9cZGeQ — ReleaseTheAyerCut (@RTAyerCutSS) July 18, 2020

Announced earlier this year, HBO Max intends to fund Zack Snyder's Justice League in hopes of having it debut on the streamer at some point in 2021. The release will feature Snyder's vision of the feature, something that could end up turning the movie into a four-hour event.

Even though HBO Max is moving forward with the Snyder Cut, platform executive Tony Goncalves says he doesn't think the move will set a precedent amongst fans hoping to see the director's cuts of movies that may have underperformed with critics and at the box office.

"Look, definitely not a precedent," Goncalves explained in a previous interview. "And you’re right. There’s different types of fandoms. There’s the fandom you just described, and there’s other fandoms. My reference to the fandoms is the fact that we’re in a space where consumers are loud. Consumers guide, and we absolutely have to listen as industry. I had a boss that once said, 'Industry and consumers aren’t always aligned, but consumers do tend to win.' It’s a fine balance."

He added, "And I think when it comes to video, when it comes to entertainment, when it comes to content, consumers have never had more choice, and they’ve never had more of a voice. But that doesn’t mean that we will go and invest our dollars in every single fandom that exists."

The theatrical release of Suicide Squad is now streaming on HBO Max.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.