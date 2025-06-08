Supergirl Fans Get Frustrating Comic-Con Update

If DC Studios hosts a Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con this year, one of its more prominent upcoming projects will be absent from the presentation. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will not be promoted during the convention. Additionally, there are no plans for a Superman panel for Comic-Con. Instead, DC is giving a big push for Peacemaker Season 2, which premieres this August. The outlet notes the show “will have a big footprint” at the event, which could include a Hall H panel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No official reasoning for Supergirl‘s absence was given, but THR notes that there’s still a lot of time left before its scheduled June 2026 release date. They mention the possibility of Supergirl getting a panel at this year’s New York Comic Con, though nothing has been confirmed on that front as of this writing.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is the second feature film in the DC Universe franchise. It stars Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, who will make her debut in this summer’s Superman before headlining her own film. The cast also includes Jason Momoa as Lobo, who will have a comics-accurate appearance. In late May, Alcock confirmed that Supergirl has wrapped production.

While a DC Studios Hall H panel has not been officially announced yet, Gunn and Peacemaker star John Cena teased one is coming. They’ve said fans will get a look at the new opening credits dance sequence during Comic-Con, which features the amusing image of Eagly trying to dance.

Superman flies into theaters two weeks before Comic-Con, so it makes sense why it won’t be the focus of a panel (though, DC could have done something similar to last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine panel, which took place after that film opened). DC fans will probably be more frustrated by the lack of Supergirl. With principal photography wrapped, there’s enough material to cut together a teaser trailer or sizzle reel to give attendees a taste of what to expect next summer. Assuming Supergirl keeps its release date, this is the only San Diego Comic-Con where it could have had a presence, so some could interpret this as a missed opportunity to build excitement for the future film slate.

With Marvel Studios skipping Hall H, this year’s Comic-Con could have been a big stage for DC Studios to grab the spotlight by offering teases of multiple projects to come. Still, DC’s strategy is sound. Peacemaker Season 2 arrives roughly a month after Comic-Con, making the convention the perfect place to give the show a major push. Plus, there will be plenty of time to raise awareness for Supergirl over the next year. As much fun as it would be to see some footage, there’s no real need to market it now. Perhaps New York Comic Con, which happens well after Superman and Peacemaker Season 2 have been released, will serve as the launchpad for Supergirl promotion.