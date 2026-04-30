Supergirl & Krem Meet in Our Exclusive New Look at DC’s Next Movie

Summer 2026 is the summer of superheroes, and among the very most exciting releases of the season is Craig Gillespie’s Supergirl. The upcoming movie, which sees Milly Alcock team up with Jason Momoa’s Lobo and newcomer Eve Ridley’s Ruthye Marye Knoll on a mission of revenge, and a desperate race to heal Krypto after a fatal poisoning. The villain at the heart of both converging plots is a new name for live-action, but you don’t try to kill the DCU‘s mascot and escape without immediate notoriety. With the movie releasing in June, it takes center stage in our upcoming Summer Movies & TV Preview, and we’ve got a special tease to reveal early.

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Supergirl‘s new villain is, of course, Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts) – a Mad Max-looking space pirate who killed Ruthye’s parents, and who shoots Krypto in the trailer with a poison dart that will kill the unfortunate dog in 3 days without intervention. That sets Alcock’s Kara on a path of furious vengeance, given the dog is her only valued relationship (sorry Kal-El), and in our new exclusive image, the pair come together face-to-face. Here’s our exclusive look at Supergirl:

🚨EXCLUSIVE NEW LOOK🚨 at Milly Alcock as Supergirl and Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem in Supergirl! The DCU movie hits theaters June 26

Time is Running out in Supergirl (for Krypto AND Krem)

Supergirl’s plot essentially makes it the superhero world’s answer to True Grit, with the central vengeance plot, the murdered family, and Kara’s initial reluctance to cooperate very reminiscent of the John Wayne classic. Given Kara’s apparent disaffection for the human world and her self-destructive behavior, the Ruthye/Krypto plot is clearly how she’ll come to reconnect, and as David Corenswet’s Superman says in the trailer “find her people.” Her tribe being a disobedient space dog, an outrageous intergalactic bounty hunter, and another girl robbed of her family by trauma feels about the right outcome.

In the comics, Krem was a lot more human-looking, with red hair and beard and a sort of rugged handsomeness that hid his brutality. There’s no mistaking the fact that Matthias Schoenaerts’ version belongs in the kind of wretched hives of scum, and villainy that we’ve seen from the footage so far. He also looks a lot like he could belong to James Gunn’s Ravagers from his old Marvel stomping ground. As the trailers have revealed, the meeting captured in our exclusive shot seemingly leads to Supergirl herself getting poisoned, so Krem clearly also isn’t a push-over.

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