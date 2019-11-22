Black Adam Producer on the Possibility of Henry Cavill’s Superman Appearing in New DC Comics Movie

Ever since Dwayne Johnson announced that he would be playing Black Adam in a future DC Comics movie, fans have been wondering how his character would affect the future of the universe that was established with characters like Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman. Rumors persisted with news that Dany Garcia would be managing Superman actor Henry Cavill, especially because Garcia is a key figure in The Rock’s production company Seven Bucks. All of the relationships are in place for an massive collaboration, and now that we know Black Adam is set to premiere in theaters in two years, the speculation is at an all-time high.

ComicBook’s Brandon Davis spoke with Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia at a press event for Jumanji: The Next Level; Garcia is another key figure in Seven Bucks and Dany Garcia’s brother, and asked about the possibility of Cavill appearing as Superman in the DC Comics movie.

“I think the DC Universe is a wonderful universe and we’re open to everything,” Garcia explained. “We have big aspirations for it. We’re friends with Henry. [Dwayne] and Henry are friends, it’s a huge comic book brand as well. And I always just loved the idea. Who knows? But man, Black Adam for Superman is really cool. That’d be really powerful.”

There have been questions about the future of the Man of Steel in the shared DC Comics universe, especially as Warner Bros. Pictures has seemingly shifted their focus to individual movies rather than focus on the Marvel Studios model of success.

While Justice League attempted to build off of shared plot lines from Wonder Woman, Batman v Superman, and Suicide Squad, films like Aquaman and Shazam! were more self contained, though they also referenced the events of the previous films in order to maintain a loose connection. But now that we know Black Adam will be firmly apart of the ongoing DC Universe, and that could mean more appearances from other heroes in the franchise.

Black Adam is currently set to premiere in theaters on December 22, 2021.

For other DC Comics released, Joker is now playing in theaters everywhere. The next films on the docket include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020; Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020; The Batman on June 25, 2021; The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021; and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.