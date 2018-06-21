Superhero Movies Fatigue Their Way To Top Four Spots At 2018 Box Office

While there has been mention of superhero fatigue at the box office in times past, the latest success of the Incredibles 2 keeps the momentum moving in 2018.

Disney’s latest is doing immensely well at the box office and just cruised past Disney’s own Solo: A Star Wars Story to take the fourth spot at the 2018 Box Office. For those keeping track at home, that means the top four movies of 2018 at the Box Office now belong to the superhero genre, and while that won’t silence the fatigue discussion, general audiences don’t seem to subscribe to that theory.

Incredibles 2 passed Solo: A Star Wars Story with $206 million, and it sits behind #3 holder Deadpool 2, which has brought in $295 million so far. Avengers: Infinity War #2 lands in the #2 spot with $664 million, behind Marvel’s own Black Panther, which sits atop the list with $699 million. Whether Infinity War will catch it remains to be seen, and odds are Incredibles 2 will be moving up the list before its reign is over too.

Regardless of where these sit, it’s an impressive feat, especially for a genre that gets flack from certain segments of Hollywood. Now, to be fair, there can be fatigue when multiple movies hit at the same time, but then again that’s the same for any genre of film.

Up next for the genre is Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Wasp, which hits next month. Teen Titans GO! to the Movies will also debut in July, though that is aiming at a different audience than DC and Marvel’s live-action films. Sony gets in the game later with their Venom spin-off starring Tom Hardy, which lands in October. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse will introduce Miles Morales to the big screen (in animated form), while DC’s Aquaman closes out the year in December.

The next few years are going to be packed with superhero films as well, with projects like Captain Marvel, Avengers 4, Shazam!, and Wonder Woman 2 all primed for release in 2019, not to mention the myriad of films in development for 2020 and beyond.

It doesn’t seem like the genre is going anywhere anytime soon, and you can check out all of the upcoming films right here.

Black Panther is available now on DVD and Blu-ray, while Incredibles 2, Deadpool 2, and Avengers: Infinity War are in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

