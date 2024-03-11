Peacemaker's James Gunn Confirms Major Change to Season One

Because the new DC Studios is starting fresh with its releases, no DC projects up until now have been in canon with the new DC Universe. That means even the films and shows made by James Gunn, one of the two new heads of DC Studios, aren't in the same continuity as the releases coming up such as Superman and Creature Commandos. It also means the first season of Peacemaker isn't canon while the second season will be, according to Gunn.

The filmmaker made the reveal on Threads, telling a fan Peacemaker Season Two will take place after the events of Superman. In a thread discussing the events of Peacemaker's sophomore outing, Gunn simply said "Season one isn't canon but no," when asked if both seasons of the John Cena vehicle took place post-Superman.

Even though Gunn has still kept the plot for Peacemaker Season Two under wraps, the filmmaker has reassured fans of the first season it won't be hard to follow considering the chances in continuity.

"Nothing is canon until Creature Commandos [in 2024] — a sort of aperitif to the DCU — and then a deeper dive into the universe with Superman: Legacy after that," Gunn shared on Threads last year. "It's a very human drive to want to understand everything all the time, but I think it's okay to be confused on what's happening in the DCU since no one has seen anything from the DCU yet."

Gunn continued: "And, yes, some actors will be playing characters they've played in other stories & some plot points might be consistent with plot points from the dozens of films, shows & animated projects that have come from DC in the past. But nothing is canon until [Creature Commandos] and Legacy."

The whole first season of Peacemaker is now streaming on Max.