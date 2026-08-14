 The End of Oak Street Reveals Surprise Anime Crossover For Opening Weekend

While films like Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey are still tearing up the box office charts, this doesn’t mean that other movies aren’t attempting to carve a path of their own in theaters this weekend. One of the biggest newcomers is The End of Oak Street, a film starring Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway as they struggle with their neighborhood being teleported to a prehistoric era. In a wild crossover, an unexpected anime has been teamed up with this time-traveling family in a way that many might not have seen coming, following the anime’s recent theatrical return.

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To help celebrate The End of Oak Street’s arrival in theaters, the anime franchise Girls und Panzer has released a new collaboration video that shows the anime’s cast reacting to the dinosaur invasion from the Warner Bros picture. The anime franchise usually didn’t see its cast taking on dinosaurs with their vehicles of war, though this fact didn’t stop the young teens from adding commentary to the prehistoric setting. Hilariously enough, the anime adaptation brought back several members of the girls’ voice cast to help promote McGregor and Hathaway’s film. Following the recent Girls und Panzer film series that ended earlier this year, aka Girls und Pazner: Motto Love Love Sakusen Desu, a new anime project has yet to be confirmed, though it’s clear Japan has not forgotten the franchise from the video below.

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Girls & Dinos In Tanks

WB & Actas

Girls und Panzer is a wild anime franchise, as there isn’t any other anime franchise out there that has quite the same premise. For those who might not have heard of the series, it first began as a manga in 2012 by creator Ryohichi Saitaniya, as it followed its young protagonists who lived in a world where driving tanks was commonplace. Ever since the first chapter dropped, the franchise wasted little time expanding its universe via countless manga and anime spin-offs, routinely following protagonist Miho Nishizumi as she takes part in her school’s “tank-based sports.”

Ironically enough, this crossover makes sense when you consider the moves that Warner Bros Discovery has been making in recent years. The WB has made it no secret that the studio has been investing far more into the anime industry, creating originals of its own while also helping to release classic series that fans have been waiting for. While this is far from a confirmation that fans should count down the days until The End of Oak Street receives its own anime adaptation, the film entering a world where anime girls drive tanks proves how Warner Bros is willing to smash together unlikely stories. With Warner Bros set to merge with Paramount, it will be interesting to see what the merger might mean for WB’s anime endeavors down the line.