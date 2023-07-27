Superman: Legacy Production Designer Teases James Gunn's "Crystal Clear Vision"

The world of DC Comics is getting a fresh start on the screen, with the beginning of a new connected universe from the recently launched DC Studios. James Gunn and Peter Safran are overseeing the entire operation, and Gunn is kicking the entire universe off with his new take on DC's most iconic hero. Hitting theaters in 2025, Superman: Legacy will not only launch an entire universe of stories, it will also give the beloved Man of Steel a brand new direction.

Production designer Beth Mickle has joined the crew of Superman: Legacy and is working alongside Gunn to bring Metropolis and the rest of the new DC Universe to life. During a recent interview with ScreenRant, Mickle praised Gunn's "crystal clear vision" for Superman: Legacy.

"That does mean I am doing the new Superman film, and it couldn't be more of an honor. I'm very happy. We're all very excited to be a part of the team. We're very lucky that he comes with a crystal clear vision of what he wants his movies to be. And that's not often the case," Mickle explained.

"A lot of times you're really finding it, or a lot of times a production designer and the costume designer find it for the director. But he comes always with a brilliant first draft of the script, which is also very rare, and a really clear idea of how the movie's going to be shot, what he wants it to feel like," she continued. "He has strong references. He has fantastical musical references, and he's really articulate about it. He really lays out this wonderful roadmap for my team and me and the other creative departments to follow.

"And it always starts with big, beautiful worlds. We get to roll up our sleeves and come up with concept art and references and share them with him. He gives great feedback, helps direct, but he also gives a lot of creative license, which is also rare, especially for somebody who has such vision. And so we actually all get to spread our wings and have a really great time while we're doing it, and all really feel like we contribute to it at the end of the day."

Superman: Legacy Cast

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will be anchoring James Gunn's new Superman film as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, respectively. It would also be safe to assume that they'll have substantial roles in overall DC Universe as well.

Superman: Legacy will also feature a few other DC heroes, a few of which have already been cast. Nathan Fillion, one of Gunn's close friends and longtime collaborators, will be playing the Green Lantern Guy Gardner. The cast also includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific. Emmy-nominated Barry alum Anthony Carrigan is taking on the role of Metamorpho.

Superman: Legacy flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.