Superman: Legacy: James Gunn Responds to Fans Already Worried Movie Includes Too Many DC Heroes

Superman: Legacy is quickly turning into a live-action Who's Who in the DC Universe movie. In addition to the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), the picture has also cast Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific, Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, and Metamorpho. Legacy helmer James Gunn said Tuesday the characters are there for the betterment of the story, a notion he doubled down on Wednesday night.

"We're entering a world where superheroes exist and have existed for quite a while," Gunn said to a fan concerned about the movie having too many character. "They're a part of one side of his world just like Lois and Jimmy are a part of another."

What else is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed at the DC Studios event earlier this year, the initial slate for "Gods and Monsters" launches with Superman: Legacy before moving to other films like The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

