My Adventures With Superman Shows Off Superman's Kinder Side in Viral Clip

My Adventures With Superman has introduced fans to a whole new take on Clark Kent, but one clip from the series' dual premiere has gone viral for showing off the more familiar, kinder sider of DC Comics' iconic superhero that fans love! My Adventures With Superman has debuted an anime influenced take on Superman that goes back to Clark's origins of how he became a superhero in the first place. With this new take showing off more of Clark's humble personality, these moments that show off this kinder side have been what have resonated people with the most it seems like.

My Adventures With Superman's first two episodes have premiered with Adult Swim, and they show off how Clark ultimately gets his suit and becomes the Superman everyone knows. The climax of the second episode also reveals his first fight, but the moment that's taken off with fans especially is what Superman does after the fight comes to an end. As pointed out by @BasedLIDA on Twitter, this new version of Superman is just a bit more special because he takes some time to clean up the mess made from his big fight:

I like how he didn't just fly off and let the random folks clean up that huge mess for him. He clean after his mess so he gets extra points..! I hope we get to see a live action superman do something like this too. pic.twitter.com/DPuuoflZH9 — LIDA 👾 リダ #ThankYouMiura (@BasedLIDA) July 8, 2023

Where to Watch My Adventures With Superman

Superman's kindness has been something fans have been missing from more recent takes on the superhero, and it seems like My Adventures With Superman is going to provide that positivity fans have been craving. If you want to see what all of the buzz has been about, new episodes of My Adventures With Superman are now airing on Thursdays with Adult Swim at midnight EST. Then they become available for streaming on Max the day after (with the first two episodes now streaming). Encore showings will then air on Fridays at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim and Saturdays at midnight on Toonami if you miss the original airing as well.

Starring Jack Quaid as Clark Kent, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen, Adult Swim teases My Adventures with Superman as such, "My Adventures with Superman is a serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love… as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right."

How have you liked this new take on Superman so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!