New Romantic Comedy Conquers Netflix Top 10
Me Time, the new comedy starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg, as been sitting atop the Netflix Top 10 rankings for the last week or so. Since its debut, Me Time has had an impressive reign as the number one movie on Netflix's daily rankings. However, the film's time at the top ended this weekend with the arrival of a new original movie, one that also checks some comedy boxes.
Love in the Villa is a romantic comedy starring Kat Graham and The Umbrella Academy's Tom Hopper. It tells the story of two strangers who are accidentally booked for the same Italian villa at the same time. Romantic comedies tend to do well on Netflix, especially when they're the streamer's original productions. Love in the Villa is no exception.
Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Love in the Villa take the top spot from Me Time, which moves down to second overall.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 below!
1. Love in the Villa
"Julie's dream trip to Verona, Italy, turns star-crossed when she discovers her rented villa is already occupied by an annoyingly attractive stranger."
2. Me Time
"With his family away, a devoted stay-at-home dad enjoys his first me time in years by joining his hard-partying old friend on a wild birthday adventure."
3. I Came By
"A graffiti artist who targets homes of the elite uncovers a twisted secret in a hidden basement – triggering events that put his loved ones in danger."
4. This Is 40
"After a big birthday, married couple Pete and Debbie wrestle with the realities of parenthood, romance and getting older."
5. Collateral
"Cab driver Max picks up a man who offers him $600 to drive him around. But the promise of easy money sours when Max realizes his fare is an assassin."
6. Snow White and the Huntsman
"An updated take on the tale finds a young Snow White battling the Evil Queen with skills learned from the Huntsman sent to kill her."
7. Sing 2
"Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."
8. Loving Adults
"The thin line between love and hate turns deadly when a wife discovers her husband's affair — and they both take extreme measures to get what they want."
9. The Poison Rose
"A down-on-his-luck PI reluctantly takes a case in his Texas hometown, only to discover his ex's daughter at the center of a high-profile murder."
10. That's Amor
"After her job and relationship implode on the same day, Sofia starts from scratch — and meets a dashing Spanish chef who might be her missing ingredient."