New Romantic Comedy Conquers Netflix Top 10

Me Time, the new comedy starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg, as been sitting atop the Netflix Top 10 rankings for the last week or so. Since its debut, Me Time has had an impressive reign as the number one movie on Netflix's daily rankings. However, the film's time at the top ended this weekend with the arrival of a new original movie, one that also checks some comedy boxes.

Love in the Villa is a romantic comedy starring Kat Graham and The Umbrella Academy's Tom Hopper. It tells the story of two strangers who are accidentally booked for the same Italian villa at the same time. Romantic comedies tend to do well on Netflix, especially when they're the streamer's original productions. Love in the Villa is no exception.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Love in the Villa take the top spot from Me Time, which moves down to second overall.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 below!