Sydney Sweeney’s Giant Robot Movie Just Got An Exciting Update (& New Cast Members)

While Netflix has a lot of interesting projects on its slate at any given time, one of the most eagerly anticipated might just be the new live-action Gundam movie from Legendary and Bandai Namco Filmworks. Marking the first time the iconic Gundam has gotten the live-action treatment, each update on the project adds to the excitement. Previously, that included announcements that Sydney Sweeney, Noah Centineo, and Michael Mando would star in the film and now, the biggest update for the movie yet has arrived — and fans will be thrilled.

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Legendary and Bandai Namco Filmworks have officially announced that the live-action Gundam movie has entered production. According to a statement, production on the film began this month in Queensland, Australia. Full cast for the film was also announced, adding Jackson White (Tell Me Lies), Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool & Wolverine), Nonso Anozie (Sweet Tooth), Javon “Wanna” Walton (Under the Bridge), Oleksandr Rudynskyi (The Agency), Ida Brooke (Dune: Part Three), Gemma Chua-Tran (Heartbreak High), and Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus, Harry Potter, The Death of Stalin.)

Gundam Fans Have Wanted a Live-Action Movie For a Long Time

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Today’s announcement is a big deal for Gundam fans as it confirms that the long-awaited live-action film is really happening. Legendary and Bandai Namco Filmworks had first announced the adaptation back in 2021, but there were a lot of shifts and changes in plans in the years since. Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts was initially announced to helm the film, but he later departed the project. Then, Sweet Tooth’s Jim Mickle was eventually announced to be taking over. Mickle is also writing the script for the film. As the cast started to take shape, things grew even more promising with The Housemaid and Euphoria star Sweeney added just a year ago.

As for what’s next for the live-action Gundam, while production is underway there are still a few details that remain unknown. The film currently does not have a release date and it’s unclear if this is a film that will go to theaters or arrive directly on Netflix. We also don’t have specifics on what roles the various cast members will be playing, but even with the scant information available, the forward motion for the film is a huge win — and we’re excited to learn more.

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