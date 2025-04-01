Gundam’s Live-Action Movie Adds Sydney Sweeney

Mobile Suit Gundam‘s new live-action movie has added Sydney Sweeney to its cast according to a new report. The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise is one of the biggest in Japan still running today with multiple anime releases, feature films, video games, many buildable models, and much more since the anime first launched back in 1979. But one thing that has seemingly eluded the long running franchise has been an official live-action adaptation. This has been in the works in one way or another for a long time, but it seems like it’s finally coming together with some major updates in the last couple of years.

Bandai Namco Filmworks America officially launched as part of Bandai Namco Holdings on April 1st in Japan, and the first project coming from this new company within the brand is a new live-action take on the Gundam franchise together with Sunrise and Legendary Pictures. And according to a new report from Deadline, the first member of the cast has been added to the film as Sydney Sweeney, star of projects like Madame Web and Euphoria is now in talks.

What to Know for Live-Action Gundam

Unfortunately, not much is revealed in the report as to what kind of role Sydney Sweeney will be playing in the live-action Gundam film. It has also yet to be revealed what kind of story this new film will involve and whether or not it will be adapting any of the current anime projects to do so. What has been revealed about the new project, however, is that it will be a joint production between Bandai Namco Filmworks and Legendary Pictures who have signed a joint investment for the project. The first details about its staff have been revealed as well.

Jim Mickle, showrunner behind Netflix’s Sweet Tooth, will be providing the script and directing the live-action Gundam film. Mickle will also be producing together with partner Linda Moran through their production company, Nightshade. But with Sweeney joining the cast of the film, it seems that now it’s all going to start coming together as production gets rolling on the new project. After all this time and multiple iterations of the idea with different creators that didn’t work out, it seems like this film is actually going to become a reality in the near future if everything proceeds as planned.

What’s Next for Gundam?

The Gundam franchise is currently gearing up for another massive return too as a new anime is premiering next month as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Spring 2025 anime schedule. Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuuuX is looking like one of the most unique new releases seen in some time as well as not only does it involve creative input and designs from Neon Genesis Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno and his studio, Studio Khara, but it will also be continuing a trend by focusing on a female main character.

This new Gundam anime even took over the box office across the world with a special early premiere of its first few episodes, and now fans are gearing up to see how that story continues with the rest of its slate later this Spring. The Gundam anime is going strong, so now this live-action take needs to make it through development so we can finally see what it’s all going to look like. If the cast is coming together now, we’re likely going to get many more updates on it soon as the cameras start rolling in the future.

