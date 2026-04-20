From’s Man in Yellow Twist Changes Everything I Thought About Season 4

From Season 4 is making a different kind of impact, as the MGM+ mystery/horror series jumps up from just being acclaimed to being one of the most popular series currently on streaming. While From is attracting droves of new fans, the longtime loyal fanbase is also helping propel the hype, thanks to some big twists that are already being revealed in the Season 4 Premiere.

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The biggest reveal of all is who the “Man in Yellow” really is, after the terrifying cliffhanger ending to Season 3. And, with the reveal, a lot of fan theories are dying on the vine, as whole new ideas are springing to mind. We break it down below, but obviously, there are MASSIVE SPOILERS to discuss!

From‘s “Man In the Yellow” Explained

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In the Season 4 Premiere, “The Arrival”, we get to know all about the Man in Yellow as the story picks up from the tragic moment that Jim Matthews (Eion Bailey) is killed by the evil entity, in front of a future version of his daughter, Julie (Hannah Cheramy). It is revealed that the Man in Yellow was the one who chastised Jim over the phone in Season 1, about his wife Tabitha digging under their house; he also knows all about Julie’s cursed ability to “story walk,” and revisit past events of “the story” they are trapped in. The evil entity delights in letting Julie know that she is powerless to change what happens to her father, before Future Julie vanishes.

The Man in Yellow digs up a suitcase containing a literal new skin for him to wear: that of a teenage girl named Sophia (Julia Doyle). The evil entity proves to be the darkest kind of evil: “Sophia” uses a pastor as a Trojan Horse into The Township, causing him to pass out and crash his car into the Sheriff’s Station. The ruse is successful: Sophia and her “father” are rescued by Marielle (Kaelen Ohm) and Kenny (Ricky He), and Sophia bonds with them while the pastor remains unconscious. As the episode ends, Sophia wakes the pastor just to smother him to death with a pillow.

It seems clear now that the Man In Yellow is being positioned as the main antagonist of From, possibly the true source of the horrific nightmare that is “the story.” It was a bold move to start Season 4 by letting the villain have the spotlight, by essentially introducing him as a new lead character; it’s also a big swerve from what many fans thought we were going to get. It has echoes of Netflix’s Stranger Things, which also started with a mysterious entity as the evil force driving things (The Mind Flayer), before a late-game reveal that an actual primary antagonist, Henry Creel/Vecna, was actually the source of the supernatural evil. The show has now swerved from its “Music Box Monster” entity to an actual character the show is clearly committed to building up.

From Just Killed A Lot of Fan Theories About the Man In Yellow

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From Season 3 ended around Thanksgiving of 2024; Season 4 just premiered on April 19, 2026. Fans filled that year-plus span of time with a lot of fan theories, many of them focused on the idea that so resident of The Township was the Man In Yellow, either through the sort of masquerading that we ultimately got, or that the freaky-looking man would turn out to be a future version of one of the town residents (Randall being a popular candidate).

There was precedent for a lot of those theories. From has woven in a lot of lore that deals with immortality (via the Music Box Monster’s curse) or time travel (via the story walking ability, or other mysterious visions of people long dead). But the fun of any mystery show is seeing if the showrunners can still surprise, even when the fan theories are pulling at every possible thread. If you can’t tell from the buzz right now, the From Season 4 Premiere managed to shock quite a few viewers. We’re eager to see how the villain develops from here.

From Season 4 is streaming on MGM+. Season 5 is already confirmed to be the show’s finale. Discuss the show with us over on the ComicBook Forum!