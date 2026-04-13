Sydney Sweeney’s Hit 2025 Thriller Officially Breaks a Streaming Record After Unexpected Box Office Performance

Sydney Sweeney‘s hit 2025 thriller has officially broken a streaming record, and that’s after its unexpectedly strong box office performance last year. The Housemaid‘s continued success bodes well for its series future, especially after it was revealed that Sweeney would face off with Kirsten Dunst in a 2027 sequel. The first film, which is directed by Paul Feig and adapts Freida McFadden’s bestselling book of the same name, hit theaters on December 19, 2025. During its theatrical run, it made approximately $398 million (via Box Office Mojo) on a reported $35 million budget (via Variety). It’s an impressive showing that Hollywood seems eager to replicate.

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And now The Housemaid is impressing on streaming as well. The psychological thriller arrived on STARZ on April 1, where it’s now exclusively streaming. After less than two weeks on the platform, Sweeney’s 2025 movie is already setting records. Per a press release from STARZ, it’s now its “best-performing Pay 1 film ever.” STARZ attributed this viewership to women.

The Housemaid‘s performance both in theaters and on streaming suggests its story is resonating with audiences — or at least hooking them long enough to keep them seated for its run. The film follows Sweeney’s Millie as she takes on a role as a housemaid, only to discover the wealthy family employing her has dark secrets behind closed doors. Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar star alongside Sweeney. And Millie’s story is set to continue, which is made more exciting by The Housemaid‘s newfound success on STARZ. A sequel seems obvious for the record-breaking thriller, and this latest update makes a strong case for adapting the entire book series.

The Housemaid’s Streaming Success Makes a Convincing Case for More Movies

The Housemaids streaming success is great news for its recently green-lit sequel, The Housemaid’s Secret, as viewers invested in Millie’s story on STARZ will likely pick up the second film as well. And although it’s too soon to assume McFadden’s third book, The Housemaid Is Watching, will get adapted, it seems like Hollywood would have plenty to gain from making more of these films. It will likely wait to see if The Housemaid’s Secret performs as well as its predecessor. The consistency from its theatrical run to streaming is reassuring, suggesting that its unexpected box office performance was far from a fluke.

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