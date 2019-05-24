Sylvester Stallone Promises Serious Vengeance in Rambo V

It’s a good day to be Sylvester Stallone! The actor’s career is being celebrated at Cannes today, which has given him a chance to discuss his upcoming film, Rambo V. According to Deadline, the actor appeared at the Hotel du Cap for the movie’s junket and participated in a Masterclass. Apparently, the iconic actor’s crowd included “mobs of people akin to the throngs at Comic Con.” Clearly, people are excited about Last Blood, a movie that Stallone teases will have plenty of action.

“Bad things happen,” he shared. “There’s going to be some serious vengeance in this movie. A lot of people getting hurt.”

“Rambo deals with the dark side of nature that most people live with. Rocky is different, he’s more the optimist,” Stallone added, “there’s optimism and pessimism in these two characters.”

“In every film, Rambo never goes home, he goes out the to the jungle or Afghanistan. In the new one, he does come home, but in a way he never arrives. He’s there, but he’s not. That’s what the whole story is built around. As soon as he walks outside his door, he has no more control. The world controls you,” Stallone said.

Back in November, lots of story details were released for the new movie.

The summary given by Splash Report was vast, revealing the story “begins with a violent and horrific cold open.” We’ll apparently start with the cartel kidnapping a young girl before the movie takes us on a journey to Bowie, Arizona, where we last left John Rambo. While Rambo is living the quiet life and working on his farm, he’s also dealing with “severe PTSD” and even has a caregiver. The story “really kicks into gear” when his caregiver reveals her daughter, who Rambo has become attached to, has also been kidnapped. The synopsis continues with moments of violent torture by Rambo, daring rescues, and some important deaths.

If you’re looking for spoilers, Splash Report has got you covered with some extremely specific details. They sum up Last Blood by saying it’s “about as straightforward as an R rated action film gets.”

Rambo V: Last Blood is set to hit theaters on September 20th.