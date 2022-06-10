Taika Waititi Stealing Sam Neill's Grapes Goes Viral

✖

There's a hilarious battle of famous New Zealanders today on social media! Taika Waititi, the actor and director best known for helming Thor: Ragnarok and the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, found himself stealing some grapes from iconic actor Sam Neill, who will soon be reprising his Jurassic Park role as Alan Grant in the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion. Waititi has been having some fun on social media this week, and we can't get enough.

"The day @TaikaWaititi stole my grapes. Made the mistake of filming his own crimes. Rookie Error," Neill wrote on Twitter. "Grapest of all time," Waititi replied. The video from Waititi's Instagram stories features him exploring Neill's vineyard and having some fun with his kids (and a pig!). You can check out the post below:

Grapest of all time. https://t.co/TsFkOCioNK — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) April 29, 2022

While Waititi fans wait for the upcoming release of Thor: Love and Thunder, which finally revealed its first trailer, folks are also waiting on news of a second season of the new HBO Max series, Our Flag Means Death. Waititi serves as executive producer on the show and plays the role of Blackbeard. Recently, he spoke with Forbes alongside showrunner David Jenkins and they gave an uncertain update about Our Flag Means Death's future.

"I don't know anything. I just think that they should because it makes sense. Also, I need to know what happens next," Waititi shared with a laugh.

"It's a rough one to not pick up on after what happened at the end of it," Jenkins added." It's a particularly rough one. I hope they figure it out. I hope they want to do more. I know everyone in the show wants to. Just to go on [social media] and see it trend for like two weeks feels unreal. It's so gratifying, even not knowing if you're renewed, to see that people liked it that much."

As for Jurassic World: Dominion, Neill recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and teased a lot of excitement for the upcoming movie.

"Well, we had a blast. I was pleased to do it for a number of reasons. First of all, to be with my old friends Laura and Jeff, you know. We were – this was in the middle of the pandemic – we were locked up in a hotel together in somewhat idyllic rural England and everyone all got on really well. The new cast I liked very much; and the established Jurassic World cast, they're just the nicest people. Bryce and Chris are absolute sweethearts. Because we were so beleaguered by COVID at this point, we felt we were on our own brave enterprise in a way, and that brought us closer together than ever. It was really an unforgettable time and I'm very grateful for it," Neill shared.

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10th. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th.