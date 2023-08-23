Wilderness Trailer From Prime Video Includes Taylor Swift Re-Recording Debut

Today sees the debut of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller Wilderness from Prime Video, and as if these glimpses at the twisted new narrative aren’t exciting enough, the teaser also includes the debut of Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version),” which will be the series’ opening credits theme. With Swift having wrapped up her massively successful Eras tour recently, this first tease of the re-recorded version of the song is sure to build excitement about 1989 (Taylor’s Version) debuting in October. Luckily, fans won’t have to wait quite as long to check out Wilderness, which premieres on Prime Video on September 15th.

Wilderness features Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Liv and Will, a happy British couple who seem to have it all.A rock-solid marriage. A glamorous new life in New York. A golden future stretching ahead of them. Until Liv learns about the affair. Heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. Enter the American road trip Liv’s fantasized about since she was little, from Monument Valley to the Grand Canyon, on through Yosemite, ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas to blow off the dust and sweat. For Will, it’s a chance to make amends, for Liv, it’s a very different prospect — a landscape where accidents happen all the time. The perfect place to get revenge.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://youtu.be/7KQ8muxQh88

While exploring the American wilderness, the couple bump into Will’s colleague Cara (Ashley Benson), a young woman with a glittering career and an adoring boyfriend, Garth (Eric Balfour). Liv’s best-laid plans are wrecked and, as the foursome go hiking together, Cara and Garth soon find themselves enmeshed in Will and Liv’s lives in a way that will change the course of all their futures forever.

Wilderness is a psychological thriller driven by a female team, created by Marnie Dickens, based on B.E. Jones’ novel, directed by So Yong Kim, and executive produced by Elizabeth Kilgarriff.

“Who doesn’t know someone who’s been cheated on? That gut punch on discovery, the trail of paranoia and suspicion it leaves behind, the difficulty of trusting again,” Dickens previously shared of the series. “It’s enough to tip anyone over the edge. And that’s where we meet our heroine, Liv, as she’s lied to over and over by the man she loves. Of course she wants revenge, and I, for one, hope she gets it.”

Back in 2021, Swift began releasing re-recordings of her albums, as the rights to the original masters were acquired by Scooter Braun. By re-recording her iconic albums, she will own the rights to these versions of the tracks, while anyone hoping to license her music will go through Swfit for these “Taylor’s Version” of tracks as opposed to going through Braun for the originals, in which he would earn the profits. Given the passionate following of Swift, knowing that her beloved song will be included in the series will surely draw more attention to Wilderness.

Wilderness premieres on Prime Video on September 15th.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments!