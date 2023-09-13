Taylor Swift Eras Tour Movie Private Screenings Will Cost You

Taylor Swift's monumental Eras Tour is headed to the big screen, with a filmed version of the production set to be released in theaters in October. In the weeks since Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour was announced, demand for the film has only continued to grow, with the film shattering box office presale records across North America. While we'll have to wait a little bit longer to see just how much money Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour makes at the box office, a newly-announced option offers a surprising — and pricey — way to enjoy the film. On Wednesday, Cinemark announced that it will be offering "Private Swiftie Parties" for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, allowing you the opportunity to rent out an entire theater to screen the film.

The "Private Swiftie Parties" screenings, which can hold up to 40 people, will cost a total of $800 plus taxes and fees. While this might seem like a lot of money, the cost for an in-person ticket for some of the stops on the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour reportedly ended up averaging around $3,801.

What Is The Eras Tour Movie About?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will be a filmed version of Swift's landmark Eras Tour, which completed its first U.S. leg in August. Filmed across three nights of shows in Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium, the film will showcase Swift's performance of songs from all ten of her albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights. In celebration of the movie's release, AMC upgraded its ticket-booking capacity by five times to account for fan demand. It also priced standard adult tickets at $19.89 — a reference to the year Swift was born, as well as her fifth album 1989 — with children's and senior tickets at $13.13, which is a reference to Swift's lucky number.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote when announcing the film on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! ...Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

What Movies Have Been Delayed Because of The Eras Tour Movie?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been responsible for a number of movies moving their release dates, both to avoid competition with Swift, and to possibly claim new release windows amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strikes. The Exorcist: Believer, Priscilla, Ordinary Angels, Freelance, What Happens Later, Dumb Money, The Persian Version, and The Marsh King's Daughter have all switched to new release dates amid the news.

