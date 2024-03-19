Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version): What Songs Are Still Missing From the Concert Movie?

It's been a year since Taylor Swift's epic The Eras Tour set out and last week, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) brought an extended version of the landmark concert film into homes of fans on Disney+, offering the most complete version of the experience available to date. However, while Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) presents the concert in its entirety generally with five songs not included in in either the theatrical or VOD release, there are still two songs "missing" from the concert film.

As attendees for The Eras Tour while it was making its way across a number of dates in the United States will recall — as well as the millions of fans who watched nightly on TikTok livestreams and in videos shared to social media after the shows — several dates also included a performance of the song "no body, no crime" in place of the song "'tis the damn season'. That song features a performance by the band HAIM, which was the opening act for several dates on The Eras Tour, hence why they were able to perform the song as part of the overall set. The first three nights of Swift's stop at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles — where the concert movie was filmed — were among the dates where "no body, no crime" was performed. It is likely that the song was filmed, but it was not included on any of the releases.

As for the second "song" that is missing, it isn't exactly a song. Instead, the concert itself features a spoken word version of Swift's song "seven" that is pre-recorded and serves as a transition at the start of the folklore era. The 'seven (interlude)' has been completely cut. As for why these two pieces are not in the extended version of the film? The interlude is fairly straightforward. All of the transitions in the film are shortened, likely for time. As for 'no body, no crime', the most likely reason for that is the song is part of what is, essentially, a special performance unique only to dates featuring HAIM. With the film being as close as the general concert experience as possible — thus allowing the largest number of fans to get the full experience — removing it for the more "authentic" Eras Tour experience makes sense. Of course, fans are still hoping that the song will be restored, perhaps for a physical media release.

What Are The Eras Tour Movie's Bonus Songs on Disney+?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) includes "cardigan", Swift's hit song from folklore that was not included in the theatrical or VOD versions. The announcement also includes acoustic "surprise songs" "I Can See You" from Speak Now (Taylor's Version), "You Are In Love" from 1989 (Taylor's Version), "Death by a Thousand Cuts" from Lover, and "Maroon" from Midnights on piano.

What Is Taylor Swift's Movie About?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour showcases Swift's performance of songs from her first ten albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights. In celebration of the movie's release, AMC upgraded its ticket-booking capacity by five times to account for fan demand. It also priced standard adult tickets at $19.89 — a reference to the year Swift was born, as well as her fifth album 1989 — with children's and senior tickets at $13.13, which is a reference to Swift's lucky number.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote when announcing the film on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! ...Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"