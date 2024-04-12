Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) Scores Major Ratings for Disney+

It's been almost a month since Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) made its debut on Disney+ and the Nielsen ratings are finally out making it clear that the concert movie was a big ratings win for the streamer. According to the streaming ratings (via The Hollywood Reporter), The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) hit an impressive 677 million minutes of viewing in the United States the week it was released — the film debuted on March 14th. Those numbers put it at the eighth most-watched title on streaming during the week of March 11th.

Additionally, Nielsen's numbers clarify a bit The Era's Tour (Taylor's Version)'s performance over its first four days, which come to around 3.22 million views of the movie during that timeframe. Disney had previously said that the film had 4.6 million views worldwide over its first three days so these numbers make it pretty clear that a significant number of views came from within the United States. It's important to note, however, that Nielsen's streaming ratings only cover viewing on television sets. They do not include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices and only track U.S. audiences.

What Is Taylor Swift's Movie About?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour showcases Swift's performance of songs from her first ten albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights. In celebration of the movie's release, AMC upgraded its ticket-booking capacity by five times to account for fan demand. It also priced standard adult tickets at $19.89 — a reference to the year Swift was born, as well as her fifth album 1989 — with children's and senior tickets at $13.13, which is a reference to Swift's lucky number.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote when announcing the film on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! ...Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

Are More Taylor Swift Concerts Coming to Disney+?

Earlier this month during Disney's shareholder call, the question was asked if there would be more concert content from Taylor Swift on Disney+. Disney CEO Bob Iger didn't have anything immediate to announce but did note that the company "hopes to continue working with her".

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) is now streaming on Disney+.