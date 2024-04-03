Disney Addresses Future Taylor Swift Disney+ Concerts

Disney CEO Bob Iger got asked about future Taylor Swift concerts on Disney+. Today's shareholder meeting brought a lot of fun updates for fans. One interested party asked Iger about more concert content from Taylor Swift and he didn't have anything immediate to announce. However, the CEO said the company "hopes to continue working with her." That's very easy to believe as Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) was a massive hit for Disney+. (So much so that they redesigned the landing page for a bit of fun around the premiere.) When it comes to the beloved pop-star, the bidding for her latest concert film was very competitive.

The House of Mouse won-out. But, they were not without challengers. As Disney continues their drive to collect subscribers on their streaming service, expect them to try and keep that high-profile relationship going moving into the future. Previously, the Disney CEO said, "The Eras Tour has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+."

Taylor Swift's Current Dominance In Pop Culture

(Photo: Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

There's really no question of Taylor Swift's cultural dominance. Whether its her romances being "THE" subplot of an entire NFL season or just plain-old breaking every record imaginable for live-music offerings in a theater, there's really nothing like her current run. Parents of younger fans latched onto the movie version of the tour because those tickets ended up being kind of pricey. It's no secret that her success is due to that raucously engaged fanbase that show up for everything and everyone in her immediate circle.

Over at AMC Entertainment, CEO & Chairman Adam Aron previously asid in a release, "On behalf of all of us at AMC Theatres, I send my congratulations and eternal gratitude to Taylor Swift for her remarkable and record-setting box office performance with TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film. Her spectacular performance delighted fans around the world and serves as another strong reminder about the power of extraordinary filmmaking and magic of movie theaters."

What Is Taylor Swift's Latest Disney+ Concert Movie?

(Photo: Disney)

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is the theatrical version of Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour, which completed its first U.S. leg last August. The movie was filmed across three nights of shows in Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium. The Eras Tour will showcase Swift's performance of songs from all ten of her albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights. As we mentioned above, Disney+'s Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) includes the full concert in its entirety for the first time on streaming.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift told her fans on Instagram when the movie was announced. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! ...Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

