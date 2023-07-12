Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Rating Confirmed

The official rating for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has been confirmed by the MPA. According to the FilmRatings.com website, the new animated movie has officially been rated PG for "sequences of violence and action, language and impolite material." Even before Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem this is largely par for the course with the franchise, as the first three live-action movies and 2007's TMNT were also rated PG. The 2014 live-action reboot of the series and its 2016 sequel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, both took things up a notch and earned PG-13 ratings upon their release.

How old are the turtles in Mutant Mayhem?

There's been no official word just yet on how old the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be in the new Mutant Mayhem movie, but based on what we know this may be the youngest Turtles yet on screen. Every other iteration of the four core TMNT characters have been voiced or played by adults, but the four young actors voicing them in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem are actual teenagers.

In the movie, the voices of the turtles include Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon as Raphael. Though the ages of the young stars isn't official either, they're all actually teens and as such their versions of the characters sound like young people too. Even the official synopsis for the movie is quick to reiterate that they're teenagers in the movie. Bringing the "Teenage" to the forefront of the franchise was a major tactic by producer Seth Rogen, who revealed at CinemaCon this year:

"When I got the opportunity to put my own stamp on it, I knew the versions that had come before had never leaned into the teenage element. We thought: 'What if we cast actual teenagers and we capture their insane teenage energy?' And that's what we did. They said a lot of disgusting things we couldn't use in the movie,"

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Voice Actors include:

The remaining confirmed cast for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem includes Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Seth Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opens in theaters on August 4th.