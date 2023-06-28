Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Rating Confirmed

Paramount Pictures is about to release their highly anticipated seventh film in the Mission: Impossible franchise, and fans are super excited to see what will happen next. Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One will see the return of Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), and he's on another wild mission with the Impossible Mission Force. Initial reactions for Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One have been pretty good, and some have even praised Hayley Atwell's performance. From everything we've seen in the trailers, it looks like another action-packed thrill ride that sees Cruise doing some wild stunts like riding on a train and even driving a motorcycle off a mountain. Some fans have been wondering exactly what the film would be rated, and now we know. According to the MPAA's FilmRatings.com, Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One will be rated PG-13.

Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One is rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some language, and suggestive material. The rating is definitely in line with its predecessors and will fit right in with the rest of the Mission: Impossible franchise, especially the films directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

What is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One About?

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which premieres in theaters on July 12th. It's the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will hit theaters on July 12th with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two currently expected to exclusively be released on June 28, 2024, but could be delayed due to the ongoing WGA strike.

What do you think about the official rating for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One? Are you excited to see Tom Cruise return as Ethan Hunt? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!