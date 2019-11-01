Terminator: Dark Fate Funko Pops Have Arrived

Terminator: Dark Fate is now in theaters with Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger reprising their iconic roles. Not surprisingly, this is where Funko began with their Pop figure wave for the film.

Indeed, you’ll find Arnold’s bearded T-800, Linda Hamilton’s badass Sarah Connor holding a shotgun (if you’re lucky you’ll get the phone and bag of chips Chase rarity), and Rev-9. All of these figures will be available to pre-order right here at some point today, November 1st.

Terminator: Dark Fate is the latest installment in the long-running sci-fi series, and is positioned as a direct sequel to Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, ignoring the rest of the movies in the franchise. Terminator: Dark Fate is directed by Deadpool‘s Tim Miller and brings back Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton to reprise their roles in the franchise. Other actors in the film include Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, Brett Azar, and Jude Collie as John Connor. Creator James Cameron oversaw this film more closely than he did other sequels in the franchise.

You can check out our spoiler-free review of the film right here. The official synopsis is available below:

“Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.”

