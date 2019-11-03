Terminator: Dark Fate Star Gabriel Luna Shares Behind-the-Scenes Image with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Friday saw the official release of Terminator: Dark Fate, the fifth follow-up to the original Terminator film, which was released in 1984. However, the new movie serves as a direct sequel to 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day and sees the long-awaited return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor. The movie also features some franchise newcomers, including Gabriel Luna, the actor best known for playing Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider on Agents of SHIELD. Luna has been posting tons of Terminator content to Instagram over the last couple of weeks, and his most recent post shows him posing alongside franchise star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in a behind-the-scenes image.

“A breath between takes. @schwarzenegger #behindthescenes @Terminator #terminatordarkfate In theatres everywhere! 🤖💀💀🤖,” Luna wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“LOVE ITTTT,” @ruthangginaa wrote.

“I’ve already watched it twice. You are the most charming villain,” @marylakersforever_ added.

“Always love seeing DP camera settings, learn a lot about the look of the film,” @jaopictures replied.

“Absolutely loved the film & your scenes,” @steven69velez commented.

Yesterday, Luna had another post in which he praised the new movie’s director, Tim Miller.

You can check out the official synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate below:

“Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.”

Recently, Miller spoke to Fandango about the new film and explained how this movie will wrap up Sarah’s story. Fandango asked what Miller thinks “still needs to be resolved” when it comes to Sarah post-Terminator 2 and what things they’re “looking to complete when it comes to her journey.” You can read his full explanation here.

Terminator: Dark Fate is now playing in theaters everywhere.