‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Official Photos Reveal Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton

The new Terminator: Dark Fate sequel is one of the more highly anticipated films of the year, and fans will get an up-close look at the movie at CinemaCon. Before that big reveal though the studio is giving fans a few glimpses at the roster of characters that are returning as well as the new additions to the franchise with several new photos, including looks at Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Luna, Mackenzie Davis, and more, and you can take a look at all of them right here.

You can hit the next slide to start checking out the new photos (via IGN), but director Tim Miller also revealed a few details about what’s in store for fans in this anticipated sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What makes or breaks a movie is whether I care about the characters when everything starts exploding,” Miller told IGN. “I’m sure every action filmmaker says that, but I did really try and focus on the relationships of these characters to one another. And the fact that Linda came back makes this particular Terminator fresh, this story could only continue with her in the role of Sarah Conner. That’s the most important thing for me,” said Miller. “Linda reinvented this character in a way that both honors who she was before and brings something new to the role.”

You can check out the official synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate below.

“Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.”

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1st. Hit the next slides to check out all the new photos!

Natalia Reyes

The first photo shows Natalia Reyes’ new addition to the franchise Dani Ramos, who is looking back at someone or something as she leaves the car. Miller had nothing but nice things to say about Reyes coming onboard.

“And Natalia is wonderful — when you read the script you might think, ‘Oh, she’s not a warrior or a soldier or anything exciting like that,’ or worry perhaps that she might be overshadowed by the other four — but absolutely not. She’s amazing, a-ma-zing,” Miller said.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

You can’t have Terminator without Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the new photos show off an older but still just as deadly version of the iconic character.

Linda Hamilton

Next up is a new photo of Linda Hamilton, who returns to the series once again as Sarah Connor in a movie that will take place after Terminator 2: Judgement Day (the other sequels have been ignored).

Diego Boneta

We also see Diego Boneta’s mystery character driving a vehicle here, likely one getting away from the Terminator, though we don’t exactly know what role he’s playing the anticipated film.

Gabriel Luna

Speaking of the new Terminator, we also see Gabriel Luna in his new role as the Terminator, and he’s looking pretty intense. We can’t wait to see what he looks like when he’s fully unleashed.

Mackenzie Davis

Another mysterious character joining the fray is Mackenzie Davis’ Grace, who seems to be more than just another human ally. These photos showing her shoulder and the general wear and tear from a fight only bolster that argument, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!