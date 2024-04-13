Terminator Star Linda Hamilton Explains Why She's Never Playing Sarah Connor Again

Terminator: Dark Fate star Linda Hamilton talked about possibly returning to the franchise. And, fans should not get their hopes up at all. The Hollywood Reporter sat down to talk with the Resident Alien actress about her career. Hamilton was asked which was more likely: returning as Sarah Connor or AI writing the next Terminator? She went for the humor and said, "AI writing the next Terminator movie. And they kill me off before we start. That's the best scenario." After begging the creative team to shoot her beloved character, she went on to explain her reasoning.

"I'm very glad I went back. I loved [director Tim Miller], I love my ladies [Mackenzie Davis and Natalia Reyes], and while I can't say I love the film, that's because I was so attached to it," Hamilton began. "I only saw it once. I felt like it was too fast. But we did so much good work, and it was the greatest time of my life, and the worst time of my life, all rolled into one film.

"I was 63 or whatever I was, and it was the hardest shoot. Every day it was like a triathlon: 'Now we're going to swim for two hours and then we're going to run for two hours,'" she recalled. "I read 40 books on that show. That's all I could do, lie down and read, send my mind somewhere else and rest my body."

Linda Hamilton Speaks Out On Terminator Return

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

This is far from the first time that Hamilton has expressed such a take about the future of the franchise. Earlier this year, she told Business Insider that there was no going back to Terminator in her future. In fact, Hamilton wondered why we would all try to do this again after so many tries. She gestured towards the larger trend in Hollywood around relaunches and hoped for some different angles.

"I'm done. I'm done. I have nothing more to say. The story's been told, and it's been done to death," Hamilton revealed when asked about her future with the series. "Why anybody would relaunch it is a mystery to me. But I know our Hollywood world is built on relaunches right now."

If that wasn't enough comment. Hamilton also talked about her complicated feelings surrounding her "iconic" character in the franchise. The Terminator star would put that designation in quotation marks because she doesn't see Sarah Connor like the fans do. While the beloved heroine might have strength and resilience, the actress falls short of seeing her as an "icon."

"I truly feel like, and felt like, Sarah Connor is not an icon. She's a woman in hell. She makes some really bad choices. She's not a good mother, she's a good fighter!" the actor added. "So you sort of try to parse the details out and go, 'Well, they respect her strength and her power, and I did create a warrior, but she's very imperfect. She's an imperfect person.'"

Do you think there should be another Terminator movie? Let us know down in the comments!