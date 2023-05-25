Terminator: James Cameron Reportedly Started Writing Script for New Installment

With 2018's Terminator: Dark Fate bringing back Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and original director James Cameron as a producer, the project was primed to revive the sci-fi franchise, only for it to be met with an underwhelming performance at the box office. While no official updates about the franchise have been revealed since that release, James Cameron reportedly shared at the Dell Tech World conference that he started writing a script for a new entry, but that he's waiting to see how A.I. progresses before investing in it further. Between the writers' strike and Cameron's commitment to Avatar 3, we shouldn't count on significant updates on the project in the near future, but Cameron seemingly taking a more hands-on approach to the franchise will excite fans.

Twitter user Rod Mercado recently tweeted, "So James Cameron just told the Dell Tech World crowd that he started writing a new Terminator movie 3 months ago but wants to see how A.I. shakes out before he goes any further."

So James Cameron just told the #DellTechWorld crowd that he started writing a new Terminator movie 3 months ago but wants to see how #AI shakes out before he goes any further 👀😳🎥 pic.twitter.com/wNqmLNmyVP — Rod Mercado (@rcmercado) May 22, 2023

Artificial intelligence has always been a key component of the franchise, dating all the way back to the original 1984 The Terminator. Given that the series has always offered a heightened and exaggerated version of technological threats, it's unclear if Cameron is waiting to see the realities of A.I. pan out or if he wants to make sure he doesn't tackle any concepts that can be refuted or debunked easily.

Even though Cameron is still invested in the franchise, Schwarzenegger recently confirmed that his time in the series has come to an end.

"The franchise is not done. I'm done. I got the message loud and clear that the world wants to move on with a different theme when it comes to The Terminator," Schwarzenegger shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "Someone has to come up with a great idea. The Terminator was largely responsible for my success, so I always would look at it very fondly. The first three movies were great. Number four [Salvation] I was not in because I was governor. Then five [Genisys] and six [Dark Fate] didn't close the deal as far as I'm concerned. We knew that ahead of time because they were just not well written."

