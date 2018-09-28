‘Terminator’ Stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton Pose in New Photo

Action movie icons Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton are back together again, on the set of the latest Terminator movie, and the former California governor shared a behind-the-scenes photo on the occasion of Hamilton’s birthday.

The pair will appear together in the as-yet-untitled Terminator sequel, which is currently in production and eyeing a 2019 release date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It will be the first time Hamilton and Schwarzenegger have shared the screen since 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Schwarzenegger returned to the franchise for Terminator: Genisys, but Hamilton was not a part of that movie, which recast the character of Sarah Connor with Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke.

Clarke was not the first person to take on the role post-Hamilton; Lena Headey played the role in Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.

You can check out the image here:

Happy birthday to my dear friend Linda Hamilton. One of my favorite co-stars, a true badass, and a wonderful human being. I’m pumped to be back together again. pic.twitter.com/jTaBLQK2qv — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 26, 2018

Hamilton is reprising her role as Sarah Connor, and will be joined by Schwarzenegger’s T-800 model Terminator (with, from the look of things, a little battle damage), but he won’t be the only one in the world, as Gabriel Luna will be playing a new and more modern version of Skynet’s killing machines.

The new film will be directed by Tim Miller and produced by James Cameron and David Ellison. This will mark producer James Cameron’s big return to the series he created, a franchise he hasn’t been involved with since 1992’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Since then the series has featured a sequel (Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines), a quasi-sequel (Terminator Salvation), and a more recent reboot in 2015’s Terminator Genisys. For the series to return to relevance Cameron is exploring some additional avenues of the franchise’s central premise.

“That was just your classic ‘technology bad, smart computers bad’ kind of thing. Nowadays though — it’s got to be a much more nuanced perspective. So its ‘Smart computers bad… BUT…’ That’s the new motif,” Cameron told Collider.

Leading the charge in that effort will be Miller, who previously helped bring Deadpool to big screen dominance. Hopefully, he can work the same magic for the Terminator franchise.

Terminator is scheduled to hit theaters on November 22, 2019.