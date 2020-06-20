The Batman Actor Peter Sarsgaard Hasn't Finished Filming Yet

✖

Matt Reeves' The Batman is set to feature many big names with Robert Pattinson playing the titular role. Unfortunately, the movie's release has been pushed back to October of next year due to the current pandemic, and production remains on hiatus despite the UK lifting shooting restrictions. It's currently unclear when the movie will start up again, but some of the cast remain hopeful that it will be soon. Recently, Peter Sarsgaard, who will be playing Gil Coulson in the film, spoke to Sirius XM, and revealed he hadn't finished filming his part before production shut down. He also talked about how returning to the project might affect his role in wife Maggie Gyllenhaal's upcoming movie, and that he's not sure how such a people-heavy production like The Batman will proceed.

Sarsgaard replied “No,” when asked, “Have you totally wrapped on The Batman before all of this started?” The interviewer mentioned that last time she had spoken to the actor, he had cut his hair in his own back yard to get ready for the role, and she brought up how now he’ll have to “do it all over again.” He replied, “I haven’t shaved since— I was clean-shaven and had a shaved head in that movie and I have not cut my hair or shaved, obviously, since that movie which I was working on in London at the end of February, so I have a beard, like a large beard. I was sort of hoping to do Maggie’s movie with the beard, but if I have to go back and shoot Maggie’s movie before Batman, which I don’t know yet, then I’ll have to be clean-shaven in Maggie’s movie. We’re gonna go back and finish it. It’s just gonna take time. Movies like that are way harder, you know? They’ve got so many people on set. So many locations and moving around and logistical sh*t. On Batman, we’re gonna have rules where like... I mean, I don’t even underst- on a typical Batman set, there are tons of people. Who knows.”

Earlier this year, Sarsgaard paid a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and spoke about his character. “Now this is a new character created for the movie, right? Called Gil Colson," Colbert asked. “Gil Colson, yeah yeah, and I’m a district attorney, and I’m basically a politician that has trouble telling the truth," Sarsgaard explained. “Oh, what a novel idea,” Colbert joked. “I’m a pretty distasteful person in it,” Sarsgaard added. “Daddy doesn’t play nice people,” he joked when Colbert asked who Sarsgaard's kids would prefer: his character or wife Maggie Gyllenhaal’s character in The Dark Knight.

The Batman is currently scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.