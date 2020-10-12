The Batman: Colin Farrell's Penguin Closer Look Revealed in New Set Photos

✖

The Batman is back to filming over in the UK, and some new set photos give us a closer look at Colin Farrell as The Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot in the Batman reboot. Farrell's Penguin look has been a source of DC fan fascination ever since the actor was announced for the role - but ironically, most of the same fans missed the actor standing right in plain sight during the first trailer for The Batman. But that dark and moody footage is one thing (wonderful though it was...); seeing Farrell in his full Penguin makeup and costume in broad daylight is a much more revelatory experience...

The scene in question seems to take place at the funeral of Gotham City's mayor, Don Mitchell Jr., who is the first victim of Paul Dano's Riddler in The Batman trailer. This funeral event brings out Gotham's social elite - a group which we now can clearly see Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot will be counted among. That's no surprise: The Penguin often maintained his stature as "The Gentleman of Crime" - a nice cover for the action of a ruthless mobster. Alternate versions of the character's origin (most notably the Batman Returns movie) have placed the Cobblepot's among Gotham's elite families. It certainly seems as though this version of Oswald will be in the upper caste, given how close he is to Bruce Wayne's proximity (Robert Pattinson is allowed back on set after a COVID-19 infection).

In any event, these set photos at least hint that Farrell's Penguin will be fitting into a large theme of dual-faces/natures to the characters of The Batman. Whether it's Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne/Batman; Zoe Kravitz's Selina Kyle/Catwoman, or the brutal villains like Penguin and Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) that try to wear the mask of legitimate business over their killer natures.

Colin Farrell recently discussed his version of the Penguin, within this re-imagined world of Batman:

"I have been watching the Batman films with my kids, but this script is something that feels incredibly original," Farrell said. "It leans into it, but it doesn't borrow; it's born of the mythology of that character, Bruce Wayne, Batman, and Gotham. But it feels like a treatment and a version that I hadn't seen before. Matt Reeves has done an incredible job of keeping it familiar and, at the same time, unique and new. It's really exciting to be a part of it."

The Batman now opens in theaters on March 4, 2022.