Colin Farrell Comments on Incredibly Original the Batman Script

Colin Farrell remains excited about his role in The Batman. The film's production is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and hopes to resume in September. Farrell has stated in the past that his role as The Penguin isn't a major part of the film, but he remains enthused about being part of the Batman universe. "The whole prospect is really exciting. I’m ecstatic to be part of that universe. There are certain words that are part of my internal lexicon and those words are Gotham City, Penguin, Joker, Batman, Bruce Wayne, Harvey Dent… all of those things," he tells SFX Magazine.

"I have been watching the Batman films with my kids, but this script is something that feels incredibly original," he continues. "It leans into it but it doesn’t borrow; it’s born of the mythology of that character, Bruce Wayne, Batman and Gotham. But it feels like a treatment and a version that I hadn’t seen before. Matt Reeves has done an incredible job of keeping it familiar and at the same time unique and new. It’s really exciting to be a part of it."

Farrell expressed that same excitement in a previous interview in May. "It’s all exciting," he said. "To be a part of that universe and just there are certain words that are part of my internal lexicon: Gotham City, Penguin, Joker, Batman, Bruce Wayne, Harvey Dent, all these things. Tim Burton’s Batman was kind of my -- no, I watched the Adam West TV show growing up actually as well. So Batman as a kid, yes very much, not in comic book form but the TV show I watched ardently when I was a child. And then in my teens, I saw Burton’s version and loved it."

Warner Bros. rescheduled The Batman's release as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Director Matt Reeves remains confident in the process.

"It was going great," Reeves said in an interview in April. "We shot about a quarter of the movie so far; we have three quarters to go. And when the time is right and it's safe to do so, we'll return to it. It was a really exciting period to be exploring. Robert is a fantastic actor, and we have so many great actors in it! It's been really, really exciting to go on this journey with them, and to feel like we are trying to do something different."

The Batman opens in theaters on October 1, 2021.

