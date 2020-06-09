The Batman Fans Are Expressing Their Choices To Play A New Joker

News broke earlier this week that director Matt Reeves has big plans for The Batman with a rumor circulating that he'll introduce a new version of The Joker to take on Robert Pattinson's version of the Caped Crusader. According to The Direct the character will be referenced in the 2021 movie and will then go on to be a big part of the planned second and third films, but casting is not yet underway. Though it seems likely that Reeves and Warner Bros. have had conversations about who they want to fill the part, naturally the DC fandom had their own thoughts. We've collected some of the suggestions, which are quire varied, below!

If the rumor turns out to be true, this would be the third actor to play The Joker in less than 10 years. Jared Leto played the part in Suicide Squad and Joaquin Phoenix won an Academy Award for another version of the Batman villain in Joker. Previously, the late Heath Ledger played what many consider to be the definitive version of the character in The Dark Knight, also winning an Academy Award for his work.

Who do you want to see play The Joker opposite Robert Pattinson? Sound off in the comments and let us know!