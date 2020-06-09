The Batman Fans Are Expressing Their Choices To Play A New Joker
News broke earlier this week that director Matt Reeves has big plans for The Batman with a rumor circulating that he'll introduce a new version of The Joker to take on Robert Pattinson's version of the Caped Crusader. According to The Direct the character will be referenced in the 2021 movie and will then go on to be a big part of the planned second and third films, but casting is not yet underway. Though it seems likely that Reeves and Warner Bros. have had conversations about who they want to fill the part, naturally the DC fandom had their own thoughts. We've collected some of the suggestions, which are quire varied, below!
If the rumor turns out to be true, this would be the third actor to play The Joker in less than 10 years. Jared Leto played the part in Suicide Squad and Joaquin Phoenix won an Academy Award for another version of the Batman villain in Joker. Previously, the late Heath Ledger played what many consider to be the definitive version of the character in The Dark Knight, also winning an Academy Award for his work.
Green Goblin for Joker
I don't want to jump on The Batman hype train... But the Willem Defore picture makes him seem like THE PERFECT person to play The Joker is Joaquin Phoenix doesn't reprise his role. https://t.co/KbbcGqemvN— Cole Schlegel (@Schlayygs) June 9, 2020
Two solid options
if joker in the batman (2021) isn’t played by either willem dafoe or lakieth stanfield i don’t want it— kaira (@kairabrandt) June 9, 2020
Pattinson for both
the batman but robert pattinson plays both batman & the joker— allison (@sugarscripts) June 9, 2020
Depp 4 Joker
The Batman featuring Robert Pattinson is confirmed to have it's own version of The Joker and since today is Johnny Depp's birthday i'm just gonna say it:
HE DESERVES! 👏🏼😩#HappyBirthdayJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/gCeN6puBWz— Sienna (@winonasrider) June 9, 2020
The Guest star Dan Stevens!
okay although i would rather the joker not be in the batman (2021) if he is i only want dan stevens to play him NO EXCEPTIONS do you understand @mattreevesLA ???????????????????????????????????????????????????/ pic.twitter.com/swQyLvj2zq— pat :)) ᵇˡᵐ (@cullenslegacy) June 9, 2020
Bring Gotham's Joker to the big screen
@mattreevesLA we don’t wanna nobody see but @cameronmonaghan as The Joker straight up‼️— ScootaMann (@Scootamann_) June 9, 2020
Bring back Phoenix and or Leto
@mattreevesLA We don’t need a new Joker when Pheonix and Leto are still alive. Please no new Joker. Get one of them please.— Trish Delish (@TrishaMarlena) June 9, 2020
From Riddler to Joker
We want Jim Carrey as a joker 😎— Abdulaziz (@AZOOZ14hm) June 9, 2020
From one evil clown to another
If the rumours are true and @mattreevesLA is looking to cast a Joker for Films 2 and 3 in his Batman Trilogy, then he needs to look at Bill Skarsgard, he has major Joker potential.#TheBatman #Batman #Joker pic.twitter.com/qLwVBVVnwJ— Jack Griffiths (@JGriffiths993) June 9, 2020
Mr. Joker
Hey @mattreevesLA, we already found your Joker https://t.co/4OLBhrNfEB— 🅺🅲🅳🆁 🅵🅸🅻🅼🅶🅴🅴🅺 (@kcdrforreal) June 9, 2020
No relation to Peter
Please @mattreevesLA ... choose Gustaf Skarsgård as Joker in your Batman 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KhzhhP61BI— ᴘᴇᴛɪᴛᴇ-ʟᴜɴᴇ (@Petite_Lune_fr) June 9, 2020
From Batman to Joker
@mattreevesLA Please, Christian Bale will be a great Joker!#batman2021 pic.twitter.com/NFmuimfQJi— Александр Беляев (@ccQ4OQOvY1o2rmi) June 9, 2020
