Matt Reeves' The Batman Trilogy Rumored To Introduce New Joker

The Joker might be coming back to DC Comics movies for The Batman trilogy as a new report indicates a new actor will play the part in the saga starring Robert Pattinson, a title which might soon resume production. Matt Reeves is set to direct a trio of films about the Caped Crusader and the first outing already includes an impressive roster of characters, villains and cast members, such as Colin Farrell as Penguin, Paul Dano and Riddler, Zoe Kravitz and Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon. However, it looks like somewhere along the way the planned trilogy is going to add another actor the pantheon of those who have played the Joker.

"According to our contributing insider Daniel Richtman, Matt Reeves is planning to introduce a new Joker into his Batman trilogy," The Direct reports. "Reeves is planning for the Joker to appear in the second and third movies as one of the films' multiple villains. This new Joker will be referenced in 2021's The Batman, and casting for the role has not yet begun." There is no official word on whether or not a Joker will coming to the movies from Warner Brothers or Matt Reeves. Another rumor suggests the trilogy could bring Bane into the mix, as well.

If the rumor turns out to be true, this would be the third actor to play Joker in less than 10 years as Jared Leto played the part in Suicide Squad and Joaquin Phoenix won an Academy Award for another version of the Batman villain in Joker. Previously, the late Heath Ledger played what many consider to be the definitive version of the character in The Dark Knight, also winning an Academy Award for his work.

The Batman seems to be operating in a world disconnected from that of the rest of DC Comics films. Birds of Prey, Shazam!, Aquaman, and upcoming titles like Shazam! 2, Black Adam, and The Flash seem unlikely to share a cinematic canon with Reeves' trilogy as they already exist in a movie universe where Ben Affleck portrays Bruce Wayne. Of course, anything is possible and the creative plans behind the scenes are always shifting.

