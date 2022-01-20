The Batman Star Robert Pattinson Said Joke About Not Working Out Came Back to Haunt Him

Fans are already incredibly eager to see Robert Pattinson’s take on Batman, with his version of the Caped Crusader making his debut in The Batman later this spring. In the years since Pattinson was first originally cast in the part, various aspects about his portrayal have already “broken the Internet”, from the first look at his costume to subsequent trailers and footage. There was also a brief controversy around comments he made in 2020, when he told GQ that he wasn’t keeping up his Batman workout during quarantine, saying “I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem.” In a recent interview with Movie Maker, Pattinson addressed the attention that surrounded that comment, and argued that he was ultimately embarrassed to be talking about it in the first place.

“That really came back to haunt me,” Pattinson revealed. “I just always think it’s really embarrassing to talk about how you’re working out. I think it’s like an English thing. Unless you are in the most unbelievable shape, where people are just genuinely curious, going, ‘How have you achieved, like, physical perfection?’ or whatever.”

“You’re playing Batman. You have to work out.” Pattinson continued with a laugh. “I think I was doing the interview when I was in lockdown, as well, in England. … I was in a lower gear of working out.”

As Pattinson also revealed, the controversy wasn’t the first instance of his comments causing somewhat of an uproar.

“It’s the same thing as saying in an interview when I was like 21 that I didn’t wash my hair,” Pattinson added with a laugh. “It just sticks for 15 years.”

The Batman will see Pattinson bringing about an entirely new take on the character, with a cast that also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman is currently set to be released in theaters on Friday, March 4th.