The Batman: New Set Photos Reveal Details of Gotham City

For the duration of its production, Matt Reeves' The Batman has been filming in the United Kingdom. Principal photography has taken place on sound stages and practical set pieces abroad and now, things are moving stateside. Within the past week, the production has set up camp in Chicago as it works to get more footage to use as a stand-in for Gotham City.

Though it's now filming in Chicago, Reeves previously said he wanted to use Liverpool so that the architecture was more foreign to movie audiences in the United States.

“[That] was I wanted to present it in a way that was really fleshed out, I wanted it to feel like an American city you'd never been to. I mean other iterations... the Burton one had very, very, theatrical, beautiful sets - and Nolan had the version that he created in Batman Begins and that was... parts of Chicago and parts of Pittsburgh,” he added. “And what we're trying to do is create a version of it that you haven't seen before.”

“So some of the locations that we've chosen... let's say there's like, we have like a Gotham square, so that's like Times Square right now, if we shot it in Times Square then you'd be like I guess Gotham is New York. But in our case, it's actually going to be Liverpool,” Reeves continued. “And the idea is to go to Liverpool, where there's all the sort of the foundation of the Gothic architecture, and then add all of the more modern structures in through CG... Now that I've floated off course I've told you what it is... so that aspect of Gotham and realizing it has been for me, one of the great pleasures in getting to make the movie."

Luckily for fans of the Caped Crusader, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis took a quick trip to the Windy City and was able to take some snapshots of the movie's production design and a few of the props being used. Keep scrolling to see some of the set pics we were able to capture!