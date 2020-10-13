The Batman: New Catwoman Set Photos Could Tease a Major Year One Connection

✖

Filming on The Batman has resumed for several weeks now, and fans have been eager to see how the upcoming Warner Bros. epic continues its production. On Monday, fans got their best look yet in the form of various set photos, which featured multiple members of the film's principal cast filming what appears to be a funeral scene. In addition to Bruce Wayne/Batman (Robert Pattinson) and the best look yet at Oswald Cobblepott/Penguin (Colin Farrell), the photos also featured Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) and Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), who were shown walking and standing together. The photos have sparked quite a frenzy online, raising several questions surrounding the pair's dynamic -- especially among those who have read Batman: Year One.

For one thing, the very notion of Selina and Falcone being close with each other plays off of decades of canon and fan theories, which have suggested that Selina is actually Falcone's illegitimate daughter, something that was heavily hinted at in the 1999 storyline Batman: Dark Victory. While that fact was never proved outright in DC's canon - and was since retconned to have her father be Rex Calabrese - the idea of Catwoman being the daughter of a Gotham mob boss has continued to intrigue fans. The connection was even officially confirmed into the canon of the popular "Arkhamverse" video games. While these photos obviously don't confirm Selina and Falcone's dynamic, the context of them appearing together in public could certainly hint at a father/daughter dynamic.

And if you look closely at Falcone's face, It appears that he has a series of scratches on his right cheek, which directly harken back to the events of Year One. In that series, Catwoman is spotted trying to rob Falcone and his associates, and proceeds to scar his face with the metal claws of her costume. At the time, the moment was meant to be an homage to the similar scars of real-life gangster Al Capone, but they since have become a pivotal part of Falcone's character.

The idea of Falcone already having his scars from Catwoman - while potentially having Selina be his daughter or some other close ally in plain sight - would certainly be a compelling take on the two characters' decades-long connections. Given the fact that Kravitz reportedly read Year One to prepare for work on The Batman, fans will have to wait and see if that connection ultimately pans out - and what others could be in store.

