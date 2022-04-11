The Batman Streaming on HBO Max Teaser Promotes Premiere Date

The Batman is bringing vengeance to HBO Max. The reboot, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as the vengeful vigilante detective of Gotham City, will launch on the streaming service this month after grossing $735 million worldwide since its theatrical release on March 4. Outgoing WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar was the first to confirm The Batman would be available to stream on HBO Max after a 45-day exclusive window in theaters, putting the DC Films blockbuster on the streaming service on April 18 (and airing Saturday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET. on HBO).

HBO Max has released a new teaser promoting the streaming premiere of The Batman on Monday, April 18, featuring Batman and rogues Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), Edward Nashton/Riddler (Paul Dano), and Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot/Penguin (Colin Farrell).

Though Warner Bros. has moved away from the controversial hybrid release model of 2021 that saw 17 of the studio’s biggest titles stream on HBO Max on the same day they opened in theaters — including Godzilla vs. Kong, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and The Suicide Squad — the then-CEO committed to putting prestige titles on the service after 45 days in theaters.

“I feel really, really good knowing that The Batman, and Black Adam, and The Flash, and Elvis, and a whole host of other movies, are literally going to be showing up on day 46 on HBO Max in a variety of territories all over the world,” Kilar told Vox’s Recode in January. “That is a very, very big change that I don’t think people appreciate, and I feel really good about it.”

Kilar added, “Think about when movies would show up on HBO, which is eight to nine months after theatrical premiere. The Batman is going to show up on day 46 on HBO Max. That is a huge change from where things were in 2018, 2017, 2016.”

The Batman is available to stream exclusively on HBO Max beginning April 18 and available to own on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on May 24. If you haven’t signed up for HBO Max yet, you can try it out here.

