Inception Rerelease May Include The Batman, The Suicide Squad, and More WB Trailers

Warner Bros. Pictures might be gearing up to offer the first detailed looks at titles like The Batman, Godzilla vs. Kong, and more in July. On July 17, the studio will be re-releasing Inception to celebrate the film's tenth anniversary. The date was originally held by Tenet but the Christopher Nolan film was postponed as a means to avoid concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Around that same time, Warner Bros. going to head to San Diego Comic-Con where its upcoming titles would have been previewed during panels with trailer simultaneously being released online given the studio's history with the pop culture event.

"Warner Bros. Pictures is partnering with exhibitors to invite audiences around the world to celebrate the 10 th Anniversary re-release of Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed box office sensation Inception on July 17," the studio said in a press release. "This special anniversary theatrical event will also give audiences a never-before-seen look at footage from Nolan’s highly anticipated film Tenet, which will debut worldwide two weeks later, on July 31. Moviegoers will also be treated to an exclusive sneak peek of select films on Warner Bros.’ upcoming slate."

There is no official word from the studio on which "select films" are included in these previews just yet. The studio has plenty to choose from as many are done or began production prior to the coronavirus pandemic causing temporary halts to all work in the industry. Titles which completed filming include The Suicide Squad, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Wonder Woman 1984 (which pushed its release date back to October). The Batman was about three weeks into production but could show up if the "sneak peek of select films" is a sizzle reel, as Robert Pattinson did suit up in the costume for the Matt Reeves movie prior to the shutdown.

“We’re especially thrilled, in this complex and rapidly changing environment, to be bringing Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet,’ a global tentpole of jaw-dropping size, scope and scale, to theaters around the world on July 31," said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. "It’s been longer than any of us could’ve imagined since we’ve seen a movie on the big screen, and to

acknowledge Chris’ fans as we count down to ‘Tenet’s opening day, we are also excited to offer his masterpiece ‘Inception’ in theaters for its 10 th anniversary on July 17.”

Inception will begin playing in theaters again on July 17. Tenet will now release in theaters on July 31.

