ComicBook Nation Episode 02x61: The Batman Trailer & DC Fandome Recap

By Kofi Outlaw

In this episode we breakdown The Batman trailer; recap DC FandDome’s big highlights; review Netflix’s gaming series High Score; and dive into the latest WWE and NXT Wrestling Events.

DC FANDOME HIGHLIGHTS:

    1. Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer
    2. Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer
    3. The Suicide Squad Featurette
    4. Black Adam Concept Art & JSA
    5. The Flash New Costume & Concept Art
    6. DC Going Full Multiverse
    7. New DC Games - Gotham Knights & Suicide Squad Kills the Justice League

There are several ways you can listen to and enjoy ComicBook Nation, which are listed below:

  1. Listen via the media player embedded above.
  2. Check us out on Spotify or Stitcher
  3. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or iHeartRadio
  4. Or go to YouTube and watch any episode
0comments

Regular episodes consist of the "News Flash" where we quickly go over some of the major headlines that have hit the site before jumping into the "Deep Dive", where we unpack and discuss some of the bigger topics of discussion within the fandom.

The Batman Snyder Cut Trailer DC Fandome WWE SummerSlam NXT Takeover Recap

New episodes are launched every Wednesday and Friday, so be sure to subscribe now so you don't miss out!

After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter with the #ComicBookNation hashtag, and you can also keep up with ComicBook.com and show hosts Kofi Outlaw, Janell Wheeler, and Matt Aguilar via the Twitter handles, listed below:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments - or listen to our previous episode -below!

Start the Conversation

of