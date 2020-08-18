Netflix's High Score Explores the Life of an Esports Athlete

✖

Netflix is set to release a new documentary series all about video games called High Score tomorrow, August 19th. The six-episode season covers a lot of ground, and as you can see in an exclusive clip that was provided to ComicBook.com, that includes checking in on the state of esports and what it actually looks like to be someone on one of those teams.

The clip, which you can check out above, features what appears to be the Kyoto Susanoo (now SG8) esports team doing several exercises. Essentially, the clip notes, while the actual competition might be a digital one, esports requires some significant physical stamina as well. And esports, as a whole, is only growing.

Here is the synopsis for the upcoming documentary series, straight from Netflix:

"High Score is a documentary series about the golden age of video games, when legends – from Pac-Man to Doom – were brought to life. Through ingenuity and sheer force of will, computer pioneers and visionary artists from around the globe spawned the iconic worlds of Space Invaders, Final Fantasy, Street Fighter II, Mortal Kombat, Sonic the Hedgehog, John Madden Football, and beyond. Without rules or roadmaps, players and innovators alike pushed the limits of money to be made, rivals to be crushed, and hearts to be won. This is the story of the brains behind the pixels and how their unmatched innovation built a multi-billion dollar industry - almost by accident."

The six-episode first season of High Score is set to release tomorrow, August 19th, on Netflix. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of High Score so far? Are you looking forward to another video game documentary series? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.