The Best Comic Book Movie Trilogy of the ’90s Just Started Streaming on Paramount+

With the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the 2000s, the revival of the X-Men franchise in the 2010s, and the launch of two different DC universes on the big screen, the past twenty years have been great for comic book movies. Though they’ve been in their golden age for some time, it’s easy to forget the roots of some characters began even earlier, say, in the 1990s. The same decade that gave us Blade and the X-Men also delivered iconic films like The Crow and Men in Black, but also a great superhero trilogy, the only three film run from a new comic book franchise in the era.

35 years ago, in 1990, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles made the leap from comics and cartoons into live-action with their first feature film. The success of that movie not only gave way to making the property a complete multimedia franchise but also paved the way for two sequels that would get pumped out as quickly as they possibly could. The good news for fans of these classic movies, and newcomers that may not have seen them before, is that all three have finally returned to streaming, and in the right place, Paramount+.

Paramount+ Is Officially the Best Streaming Service for TMNT Fans

Starting Saturday, November 1st, Paramount+ is officially streaming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III. All three films have been off streaming for some time, perhaps leaving as the first movie made its return to movie theaters in a record-setting re-release. The arrival of these three films is great news for fans, but anyone who has never seen the TMNT movies should consider giving them a look.

The first two live-action TMNT movies are noteworthy for a couple of reasons, but perhaps chief among them are the effects by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. These suits, with performers inside performing on set (including the martial arts!) and puppeteers working the mouths and eyes just off camera, remain a great example of movie magic in action. Not only that but they stand the test of time, especially when put up against the CGI creations seen in the more recent films. The same can’t really be said for the third movie, but for longtime TMNT fans there’s still charm to be found in that sequel.

Now, though, the three movies join a host of other TMNT titles that officially make Paramount+ the premier spot for all Ninja Turtle fans. In addition to the original three TMNT movies from the 1990s, Paramount+ has nearly everything else that a Ninja Turtle fan could want to stream. This includes not only the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and its spinoff animated series, but the original 1987 TV series, the 2003 reboot, the 2012 reboot, 2018’s Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and both of the live-action Platinum Dunes-produced feature films. To sweeten the pot, they even have the 2014 documentary, Turtle Power: The Definitive History of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The only TMNT material not present on Paramount+ is short: The 2007 animated movie TMNT, the 2009 animated TV movie Turtles Forever, and the Netflix-produced Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie. Though not everything, it’s an impressive collection of almost all things TMNT, making it far and away the best place for fans to jump in and start streaming.