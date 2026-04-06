The Best Non-Jurassic Park Dinosaur Movie Ever Is Now Streaming on Hulu (& There’s Sequel on the Way)

Since Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park in 1993, dozens of dinosaur movies have followed, ranging from high-budget studio sequels to low-budget knockoffs and animated features. The sci-fi classic set off a dino craze that hasn’t let up in Hollywood, but only a handful have been able to match Spielberg’s film. 2025 saw one of the best non-Jurassic Park dinosaur movies in decades, and that film is now streaming on Hulu as fans anticipate its sequel.

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Luke Sparke’s dino-horror movie Primitive War is set to get the sequel treatment, but before that movie hits the big screen next year, the 2025 original is now streaming on Hulu. The movie, which released in 2025 alongside Jurassic World Rebirth, joined the Disney-backed streamer on April 4th and is set in 1968 Vietnam. It centers around a special forces team that finds themselves in a brutal battle for survival when they are stalked by prehistoric dinosaurs while searching for a missing platoon in an isolated valley. The movie is currently a hit on Hulu and ranks No. 10 on the overall Hulu U.S. Top 15 ranking and No. 3 for movies after Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice and Pizza Movie.

Primitive War Is a More Violent Alternative to Jurassic Park

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Primitive War is like a darker, more violent Jurassic Park. Essentially serving as a bonkers collision of movies like Platoon or Apocalypse Now with dinosaur action, the movie brings R-rated intensity to the dinosaur genre and treats dinosaurs as predatory, lethal threats. Unlike Jurassic Park, the dinosaurs in Primitive War are predatory, lethal threats who stalk and ambush soldiers in the chaotic jungle environment, resulting in a survival against all odds as the film descends into blood-and-gore-filled scenes with severed limbs and bloody deaths. The movie crams more dinosaurs and action into its runtime than other Hollywood blockbuster alternatives, including more on-screen, violent dinosaur encounters per minute than recent Jurassic World films, and features scientifically inspired creatures, like feathered Utahraptors and T. Rexes with bird-like noises.

In terms of overall consensus, that darker, more violent, and creature-heavy experience led to a 63% Rotten Tomatoes critic score (86% audience rating) that puts Primitive War above every Jurassic Park movie except the original and 2015’s Jurassic World. It even outranked 2025’s Jurassic World Rebirth in both the critic and audience metrics, that film earning 50% and 70%. That success ultimately led to the announcement in January that Primitive War 2 is officially in the works and eyeing a 2027 release. The upcoming movie, described as being “about escalation” and “what happens when control is lost,” will see Sparke return to write, direct, and produce.

What’s New on Hulu?

Hulu’s streaming catalog has seen plenty of great additions already in April, and Primitive War is just one of them. Earlier this month, the streamer stocked titles like The Day After Tomorrow, The Devil Wears Prada, Napoleon Dynamite, and 21 Jump Street in its library. The platform also debuted its new cult-classic-in-the-making original comedy Pizza Movie, starring Gaten Matarazzo and Sean Giambrone.

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